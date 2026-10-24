Palmer Ridge at Sand Creek Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

One of the top teams in Colorado high school football bids to stay undefeated in 2026.

Palmer Ridge takes its perfect 8-0 record into the next-to-last game of the regular season Friday, as the Bears make the short trip to Colorado Springs to take on Sand Creek, which enters the game at 3-5 on the season.

Watch Palmer Ridge at Sand Creek LIVE on the NFHS Network

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Colorado Springs.

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PALMER RIDGE 0, SAND CREEK 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Colorado Springs, it will be the undefeated Bears of Palmer Ridge who will take on the Scorpions of Sand Creek.

ABOUT PALMER RIDGE

The Bears have scored a total of 323 points while allowing just 96 on the season.

In the last three games, they have scored 154 points, the latter a 42-14 win against Vista Ridge. Quarterback Knox Tinlin, who completed all 14 of his pass attempts in last week’s win, has thrown for 1,641 yards and 20 TDs. Halfback Micah Nocita already has more than 1,000 yards and has reached the end zone 12 times.

ABOUT SAND CREEK

The Scorpions will be a decided underdog in this matchup. However, they have won two of their past three ballgames, scoring a combined 89 points in wins against Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain.

One of Sand Creek’s players to watch is senior tailback Ethan Mangrum, who already has rushed for 1,500 yards on 181 carries while scoring 19 TDs and also has two more scores receiving.