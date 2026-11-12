Updated Colorado High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Colorado high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, with championship contenders across seven classifications battling for a place in the next round.

The Colorado High School Activities Association postseason has reached the round of 16 in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, while Classes 2A, 1A, eight-man and six-man have advanced to the quarterfinals.

The opening round produced several noteworthy results, including No. 22 Sand Creek's 64-57 victory over No. 11 Bear Creek in Class 4A and No. 18 Legacy's 41-7 victory over No. 15 Horizon in Class 5A.

In Class 1A, No. 14 Limon delivered one of the postseason's biggest surprises, shutting out No. 3 Wiggins 28-0. No. 9 Flatirons Academy also advanced with a 44-42 victory over No. 8 Monte Vista.

Class 5A features undefeated Cherry Creek as the top seed, while Roosevelt leads Class 4A and Palmer Ridge heads Class 3A.

In the smaller classifications, Elizabeth, Meeker, McClave and Idalia entered their respective tournaments as No. 1 seeds.

The postseason will conclude with seven state championship games over Thanksgiving weekend and the first Saturday in December.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Colorado high school football playoff brackets, including completed scores, upcoming matchups and direct links to each tournament.

Class 5A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Cherry Creek enters the Class 5A round of 16 as the No. 1 seed after earning an opening-round bye.

The Bruins will host No. 16 Heritage, which advanced with a 28-21 victory over Cherokee Trail.

No. 2 Valor Christian will face No. 18 Legacy, which eliminated Horizon 41-7.

No. 3 Mountain Vista hosts No. 14 Fairview following the Knights' 56-49 victory over Arapahoe.

Fort Collins, the No. 4 seed, welcomes No. 13 Northfield, which defeated Riverdale Ridge 41-10.

One of the most intriguing matchups features No. 12 Regis Jesuit at No. 5 Grandview. Regis Jesuit advanced with a 49-21 victory over Fossil Ridge.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 16 Heritage at No. 1 Cherry Creek

No. 9 Ralston Valley at No. 8 Grand Junction

No. 13 Northfield at No. 4 Fort Collins

No. 12 Regis Jesuit at No. 5 Grandview

No. 18 Legacy at No. 2 Valor Christian

No. 10 ThunderRidge at No. 7 Eaglecrest

No. 14 Fairview at No. 3 Mountain Vista

No. 11 Chatfield at No. 6 Legend

Class 5A First-Round Scores

No. 16 Heritage 28, No. 17 Cherokee Trail 21

No. 9 Ralston Valley 34, No. 24 Castle View 24

No. 13 Northfield 41, No. 20 Riverdale Ridge 10

No. 12 Regis Jesuit 49, No. 21 Fossil Ridge 21

No. 18 Legacy 41, No. 15 Horizon 7

No. 10 ThunderRidge 35, No. 23 Chaparral 7

No. 14 Fairview 56, No. 19 Arapahoe 49

No. 11 Chatfield 38, No. 22 Denver East 12

The Class 5A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27-28 and the championship Dec. 5.

Class 4A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Roosevelt leads the Class 4A tournament as the No. 1 seed, with Montrose, Broomfield and Monarch also among the top championship contenders.

Roosevelt will open its postseason against No. 17 Montbello, which defeated George Washington 24-17.

No. 2 Montrose hosts No. 18 Air Academy after the Kadets eliminated Frederick 10-3.

Undefeated Broomfield, the No. 3 seed, welcomes No. 14 Vista Ridge, which defeated Longmont 34-31.

No. 4 Monarch faces No. 13 Douglas County, which survived Cheyenne Mountain 33-30.

The bracket also features No. 22 Sand Creek, which produced a 64-57 victory over Bear Creek and now faces undefeated No. 6 Ponderosa.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 17 Montbello at No. 1 Roosevelt

No. 9 Golden at No. 8 Mesa Ridge

No. 13 Douglas County at No. 4 Monarch

No. 12 Columbine at No. 5 Loveland

No. 18 Air Academy at No. 2 Montrose

No. 10 Lutheran at No. 7 Pueblo West

No. 14 Vista Ridge at No. 3 Broomfield

No. 22 Sand Creek at No. 6 Ponderosa

Class 4A First-Round Scores

No. 17 Montbello 24, No. 16 George Washington 17

No. 9 Golden 24, No. 24 Fruita Monument 6

No. 13 Douglas County 33, No. 20 Cheyenne Mountain 30

No. 12 Columbine 56, No. 21 Durango 27

No. 18 Air Academy 10, No. 15 Frederick 3

No. 10 Lutheran 46, No. 23 Dakota Ridge 20

No. 14 Vista Ridge 34, No. 19 Longmont 31

No. 22 Sand Creek 64, No. 11 Bear Creek 57

The Class 4A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27-28 and the championship Dec. 5.

Class 3A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Palmer Ridge earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, followed by Holy Family, Palisade and Mead.

Palmer Ridge begins its postseason against No. 17 Pueblo South, which advanced with a 21-18 victory over Berthoud.

No. 2 Holy Family will host No. 18 Silver Creek, which eliminated Windsor 17-13.

No. 3 Palisade faces No. 14 Fort Morgan, which defeated Summit 35-14.

No. 4 Mead will host No. 13 Rifle, which advanced with a 26-20 victory over Canon City.

Another compelling matchup features undefeated No. 5 Evergreen against No. 12 Pomona, which rolled past Sierra 56-0.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 17 Pueblo South at No. 1 Palmer Ridge

No. 9 Conifer at No. 8 Pueblo County

No. 13 Rifle at No. 4 Mead

No. 12 Pomona at No. 5 Evergreen

No. 18 Silver Creek at No. 2 Holy Family

No. 10 Eagle Valley at No. 7 Timnath

No. 14 Fort Morgan at No. 3 Palisade

No. 11 Severance at No. 6 Pueblo East

Class 3A First-Round Scores

No. 17 Pueblo South 21, No. 16 Berthoud 18

No. 9 Conifer 48, No. 24 Harrison 0

No. 13 Rifle 26, No. 20 Canon City 20

No. 12 Pomona 56, No. 21 Sierra 0

No. 18 Silver Creek 17, No. 15 Windsor 13

No. 10 Eagle Valley 47, No. 23 Palmer 0

No. 14 Fort Morgan 35, No. 19 Summit 14

No. 11 Severance 47, No. 22 Lewis-Palmer 14

The Class 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27-28 and the championship Dec. 5.

Class 2A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A has reached the quarterfinals after beginning its postseason Oct. 31, one week ahead of Colorado's other classifications.

Top-seeded Elizabeth advanced with a 36-13 victory over Weld Central and will face No. 8 Alamosa, which defeated Forge Christian 31-22.

No. 4 Delta advanced with a 28-6 victory over University and will host No. 5 Eaton, which defeated Strasburg 42-22.

No. 2 The Classical Academy survived Coal Ridge 24-21 and will face No. 7 Brush, which defeated Lamar 36-3.

No. 3 Wellington rolled past Pagosa Springs 54-0 and will face No. 11 Basalt, which defeated La Junta 36-13.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 8 Alamosa at No. 1 Elizabeth

No. 5 Eaton at No. 4 Delta

No. 7 Brush at No. 2 The Classical Academy

No. 11 Basalt at No. 3 Wellington

Class 2A Second-Round Scores

No. 1 Elizabeth 36, No. 16 Weld Central 13

No. 8 Alamosa 31, No. 9 Forge Christian 22

No. 4 Delta 28, No. 13 University 6

No. 5 Eaton 42, No. 12 Strasburg 22

No. 2 The Classical Academy 24, No. 15 Coal Ridge 21

No. 7 Brush 36, No. 10 Lamar 3

No. 3 Wellington 54, No. 19 Pagosa Springs 0

No. 11 Basalt 36, No. 6 La Junta 13

The Class 2A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 21, followed by the championship Nov. 28 at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl.

Class 1A Colorado High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features top-seeded Meeker, along with Denver Christian, Burlington and Centauri among the remaining championship contenders.

Meeker advanced with a 53-15 victory over Dayspring Christian Academy and will host No. 9 Flatirons Academy, which defeated Monte Vista 44-42.

No. 4 Burlington rolled past Platte Canyon 49-8 and will face No. 5 Centauri, which defeated Yuma 46-7.

No. 2 Denver Christian advanced with a 57-27 victory over Cedaredge and will face No. 10 Colorado Springs Christian, which eliminated Platte Valley 41-14.

The final quarterfinal features No. 14 Limon against No. 11 Rye.

Limon produced one of the classification's biggest upsets with a 28-0 victory over No. 3 Wiggins, while Rye edged North Fork 20-19.

Class 1A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 9 Flatirons Academy at No. 1 Meeker

No. 5 Centauri at No. 4 Burlington

No. 10 Colorado Springs Christian at No. 2 Denver Christian

No. 11 Rye vs. No. 14 Limon

Class 1A First-Round Scores

No. 1 Meeker 53, No. 16 Dayspring Christian Academy 15

No. 9 Flatirons Academy 44, No. 8 Monte Vista 42

No. 4 Burlington 49, No. 13 Platte Canyon 8

No. 5 Centauri 46, No. 12 Yuma 7

No. 2 Denver Christian 57, No. 15 Cedaredge 27

No. 10 Colorado Springs Christian 41, No. 7 Platte Valley 14

No. 14 Limon 28, No. 3 Wiggins 0

No. 11 Rye 20, No. 6 North Fork 19

The Class 1A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 21, followed by the state championship Nov. 28 at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl.

Colorado Eight-Man High School Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-man playoffs have reached the quarterfinals, with McClave, Sedgwick County, West Grand and Simla among the teams pursuing a state championship.

McClave entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed, followed by Sedgwick County, West Grand and Simla.

The quarterfinal field includes several compelling matchups, with McClave hosting Fowler and Simla facing Hayden.

West Grand will meet Front Range Christian, while Sedgwick County faces Stratton.

Eight-Man Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Fowler at McClave

Hayden at Simla

Front Range Christian at West Grand

Stratton at Sedgwick County

The eight-man semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, followed by the state championship Nov. 27 at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl.

Colorado Six-Man High School Football Playoff Bracket

Idalia entered the six-man tournament as the No. 1 seed, followed by Peetz, Prairie and Cheyenne Wells.

The quarterfinals feature several of Colorado's most successful small-school football programs.

Idalia opened its postseason with a 59-6 victory over Briggsdale and will face Wiley in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Peetz advanced with a 45-7 victory over Genoa-Hugo and will face Otis.

The other quarterfinals feature Cheyenne Wells against Granada and Prairie against Fleming.

Six-Man Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Wiley at Idalia

Granada at Cheyenne Wells

Fleming at Prairie

Otis at Peetz

Confirmed Six-Man First-Round Scores

No. 1 Idalia 59, No. 16 Briggsdale 6

No. 2 Peetz 45, No. 15 Genoa-Hugo 7

The six-man semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, followed by the state championship Nov. 27 at CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl.

When Are the 2026 Colorado High School Football State Championships?

Colorado's seven high school football state championships will be decided over two weekends.

The six-man, eight-man, Class 1A and Class 2A championships will be played Thanksgiving weekend at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl.

The Class 3A, 4A and 5A championships will follow Saturday, Dec. 5, at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.

The six-man and eight-man championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, followed by the Class 1A and 2A title games Saturday, Nov. 28.

The remaining three championships will be played Dec. 5.

What's Next in the Colorado High School Football Playoffs?

The CHSAA postseason continues Nov. 13-14 with second-round games in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A and quarterfinal contests in Classes 2A, 1A, eight-man and six-man.

The Class 5A, 4A and 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, while the smaller classifications will determine their semifinalists this weekend.

By the end of Thanksgiving weekend, four Colorado state champions will have been crowned.

The remaining three championships will be decided Dec. 5 in Fort Collins.

High School On SI will continue updating the Colorado high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.