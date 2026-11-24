There were some standout players who helped their teams advance in the Colorado high school football playoffs.

Some of them will now get to take part in state title games this weekend, while others have their teams on the doorstep of reaching the title games in classes 3A through 5A.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 13 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Charlie Ostrowski of Conifer. The junior quarterback completed 20-of-24 passes for 141 yards and two TDs while adding 60 yards rushing on seven carries as the Lobos edged Pueblo County, 28-27, in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote: Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jackson Barker, Timnath

Barker, a senior receiver/safety, caught four passes for 64 yards and two TDs while on defense, made nine tackles, picked off a pass and broke up another in the Cubs’ 48-38 win against Holy Family in the 3A quarterfinals.

Brody Callister, Mountain Vista

A junior, Callister rushed for 124 yards on 27 carries with a TD as the Golden Eagles downed Legend, 30-13, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Elijah Cromwell, Cherry Creek

Cromwell, a junior running back, gained 146 yards on 14 carries and had two TDs as the Bruins defeated Ralston Valley, 38-13, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Scott Floyd, Delta

Floyd, a junior running back/linebacker, had 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks while recording 60 yards of total offense as the Panthers upended Elizabeth, 12-7, in a matchup between undefeated teams in the 2A semifinals.

Grant Haas, Monarch

Haas, a senior defensive lineman, had 10 tackles - nine of those solo - along with seven tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry in the Coyotes’ 41-30 win against Loveland in the 4A quarterfinals.

Parker Harris, Limon

Harris, a sophomore running back/linebacker, rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries and a TD while on defense, had a team-high nine tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble as the Badgers edged Colorado Springs Christian, 12-7, in the 1A semifinals.

Titus Huard, Valor Christian

Huard, a junior quarterback, completed 30-of-42 passes for 350 yards with two TDs in the Eagles’ 48-27 win against Eaglecrest in the 5A quarterfinals.

Scout Humrich, Burlington

Humrich, a senior running back/linebacker, rushed for 148 yards on 16 carries and two TDs while on defense, had six tackles and returned an interception 66 yards for another score in the Cougars’ 50-18 win against Flatirons Academy in the Class 1A semifinals.

Cyle Kisner, Wellington

A senior running back, Kisner tallied 224 yards on 22 carries and two TDs, helping the Eagles generate 575 yards on the ground in their 41-24 win against The Classical Academy in the 2A semifinals.

Cooper Modrzejewski, Mead

Modrzejewski, a junior receiver/safety, caught four passes for 180 yards and three TDs while adding a rushing TD in the Mavericks’ 35-10 win against Evergreen in the 3A quarterfinals. He also made three tackles on defense.

Gavin Montoya, Broomfield

A senior receiver, Montoya caught 10 passes for 105 yards and three TDs in the Eagles’ 45-18 win against Ponderosa in the 4A quarterfinals.

Micah Nocita, Palmer Ridge

The junior running back had 206 yards on 14 carries with four TDs and also caught three passes for 16 years as the Bears remained undefeated after a 56-28 win against Conifer in the 3A quarterfinals.

Jacobo Rosales, Roosevelt

The junior linebacker registered 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a couple of pass breakups in the Roughriders’ 14-7 win against Mesa Ridge in the 4A quarterfinals.

Neelein Shead Jr., Grandview

A junior running back, Shead tallied 143 yards on 29 carries with three TDs as the Wolves kept their season going with a 44-23 5A quarterfinal win against previously unbeaten Fort Collins.

Hunter Shipp, Palisade

Shipp, a senior defensive lineman, registered eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and was part of a Bulldogs’ defense that held Pueblo East to 68 total offensive yards in a 20-7 3A quarterfinal win.