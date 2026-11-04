Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

For many Colorado high school football teams, Week 10 was the regular season finale.

That’s not the case for those teams in Class 2A, however, as postseason play began this past week and there were several players who helped ensure their teams made it another week.

Starting this week, the other classifications in the state will begin postseason play.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Nolan Bilby of ThunderRidge. The senior defensive back had a team-high eight tackles along with three tackles for loss, two sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble in the Grizzlies’ 31-0 win against Rocky Mountain.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote: Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Alex Aguilar, Lamar

Aguilar, a senior running back/defensive back, rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries and a TD, caught two passes for 87 yards and another score and registered seven tackles in the Thunder’s 31-28 win against Prospect Ridge Academy in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Jacob Armijo, Harrison

A senior quarterback, Armijo completed 13-of-15 passes for 204 yards and three TDs, added 35 yards rushing and also had a 25-yard punt which landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line in the Panthers’ 49-14 win against Sierra.

Rylan Berger, Pomona

Berger, a senior running back/linebacker, rushed for 253 yards on 16 carries and three TDs while on defense, had three tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and a pass deflection in the Panthers’ 65-24 win against Standley Lake.

Elijah Brown, Valor Christian

A sophomore tailback, Brown ran for 121 yards on 18 carries and a TD while adding two receptions for 24 yards in the Eagles’ 24-14 win at Regis Jesuit.

Cobee Chyzy, Ponderosa

Chyzy, a junior tailback, rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries and three TDs while catching two passes for 68 yards and another score as the Mustangs finished the regular season 10-0 with a 35-7 win against Douglas County.

Ayden Dodge, Strasburg

Dodge, a senior running back/cornerback, had 40 yards rushing, 40 yards receiving on five catches with a TD, completed his only pass attempt for 31 yards, released a 60-yard punt and picked off three passes, including a pick-six, in the Indians’ 56-22 win against Fort Lupton in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Jacob Foot, Longmont

Foot, a junior running back, rushed for 135 yards on 17 carries and two TDs while catching three passes for 30 yards in the Trojans’ 46-8 win against Northridge.

Garrett Ingelhart, Glenwood Springs

A junior running back/linebacker, Ingelhart rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries and three TDs while adding four tackles and a tackle for loss on defense in the Demons’ 43-7 win against Steamboat Springs.

Bryon Madrid, Arapahoe

A junior defensive lineman, Madrid resigned a team-high 10 tackles and a team-high five tackles for loss along with two sacks in the Warriors’ 28-21 win against Mullen.

Mason Mallory, Roosevelt

Mallory, a junior quarterback, completed 10-of-16 passes for 184 yards and four TDs while adding 29 yards rushing in the Roughriders’ 48-10 win against Grand Junction.

Daniel McFarland, Vista Ridge

McFarland, a junior running back, tallied 160 yards on 14 carries and three TDs in the Wolves’ 49-28 win against Sand Creek.

Ethan Palmer, Durango

Palmer, a junior running back, tallied 177 yards on 26 carries and four TDs while catching a pass for 31 yards, giving him more than 200 total yards in the Demons’ 60-20 win against Widefield.

Malakhi Payne, Monarch

The Coyotes’ senior tailback rushed for 245 yards on 21 carries and two TDs, including an 88-yard dash to the house, in a 49-7 win against Golden.

Levi Rillos, Ralston Valley

The Wyoming commit rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries, caught five passes for 130 yards and a TD, and also had five tackles and broke up two passes as the Mustangs edged ThunderRidge, 31-30.

Jude Webb, Basalt

Webb, a junior running back/linebacker, ran for 183 yards on 16 carries and three TDs, caught a 61-yard pass for another score, and recorded nine tackles on defense in the Longhorns’ 42-0 win against Florence in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.