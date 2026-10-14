Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

Through seven weeks in the Colorado high school football regular season, there are numerous teams that are still undefeated.

They were able to remain unblemished thanks in large parts to several standout performances. In addition, there were an assortment of players who had an impact both offensively and defensively, and even at times on special teams.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 7 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Micah Nocita of Palmer Ridge. The junior running back tallied 224 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns in the Bears’ 56-28 win at Montrose.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote:

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Braylon Aukland, Legend

A senior linebacker, Aukland was part of a defense that allowed just 120 total yards in the Titans’ 50-7 win against Castle View. He had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble.

Jackson Bjorum, Rye

Bjorum, a senior running back/linebacker, rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries with two TDs in the Thunderbolts’ 55-8 win against Ignacio. He also forced a fumble on defense, while on special teams, released a 48-yard punt that landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Will Brinkman, Eaglecrest

Brinkman, a junior quarterback, completed 17-of-32 passes for 190 yards and three TDs as the Raptors downed Pine Creek, 28-0.

Elijah Cromwell, Cherry Creek

The Bruins’ standout junior tailback tallied 136 yards on 13 carries with two TDs in Cherry Creek’s 28-13 win against Northfield.

Thomas Dunn, Roosevelt

A senior linebacker, Dunn registered five tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and an interception which he returned 85 yards for a TD in the Roughriders’ 56-0 win against Longmont. Roosevelt’s defense allowed 73 total yards.

Jacory Ellis, Broomfield

A senior defensive lineman, Ellis had a team-high eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks as the Eagles improved to 7-0 with a 56-0 win at Brighton. In the win, the Eagles allowed just 53 yards of total offense, including minus 28 yards rushing.

Jace Garcia, Fort Collins

Garcia, the Lambkins’ junior quarterback, completed 13-of-21 passes for 316 yards and four TDs while adding a rushing TD as Fort Collins moved to 7-0 after outlasting Fairview, 44-36.

Drake Haworth, Chaparral

A junior quarterback, Haworth was 14-of-23 passing for 243 yards and four TDs while adding 57 yards rushing as the Wolverines upended previously undefeated Douglas County, 29-27.

Scout Humrich, Burlington

A senior tailback/linebacker, Humrich carried the ball 15 times for 179 yards and two TDs, while on defense, he had six tackles, one tackle for loss in the Cougars’ 61-7 win against Byers. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score.

Christian Inserra, Frederick

Inserra, a senior quarterback, passed for 148 yards and three TDs and added a team-high 41 yards rushing in the Golden Eagles’ 41-0 win against Northridge.

Colin Meier, Golden

Meier, a senior, did a little bit of everything in the Demons’ 34-31 win against Bear Creek. He rushed for 175 yards on 19 carries, caught two passes for 32 yards with a TD, had a team-high 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure, two pass breakups and finished with 230 all-purpose yards.

Neelein Shead Jr., Grandview

In the Wolves’ 40-17 win against Mullen, Shead rushed for 156 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.

Fisher Tenpas, Colorado Springs Christian

Tenpas, a senior quarterback, was 13-of-21 passing for 215 yards and three TDs as the Lions beat Limon, 21-14, in a Class 1A showdown of two teams that came in with identical 6-0 records.

Tom Van Den Bos, Evergreen

A junior quarterback, Van Den Bos completed five passes, but four went for TDs. He ended up throwing for 184 yards and added 16 rushing yards for 200 yards total on the night as the Cougars moved to 7-0 with a 59-0 win against Manual.

Ryan Waymire, Timnath

Waymire, a senior receiver, caught six passes for 159 yards and three TDs in the Cubs’ 42-0 win against Thompson Valley, which improved them to 7-0 on the season.