Northfield at Cherry Creek Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

On the field, Cherry Creek continues its recent dominance in Colorado high school football.

Northfield is the latest team to attempt to take down the No. 1 ranked team in this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25. The Nighthawks travel to the Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village to challenge the mighty Bruins.

Watch Northfield at Cherry Creek LIVE on the NFHS Network

Both teams come in with identical 5-1 records. Northfield suffered its first loss last week after a 5-0 start, while Cherry Creek’s lone defeat was a forfeit in the season opener against Chatfield, a game the Bruins had originally won, 28-15.

The Bruins had to survive back-to-back close games, beating Legend in overtime and then using a late rally to edge Valor Christian, 16-15. They’ve started to assert their dominance of late, building a 31-0 first-half lead in an eventual 37-21 win at Cherokee Trail before returning home last week to down Arapahoe, 42-0.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Greenwood Village.

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NORTHFIELD 0, CHERRY CREEK 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village, No. 1 ranked Cherry Creek gets set for another Thursday night game, this time taking on Northfield in a matchup of 5-1 ball clubs.

ABOUT NORTHFIELD

The Nighthawks had won their first five ballgames before falling last week to Heritage, 24-21. On the season, they have scored a total of 205 points while allowing 98.

A key performer for Northfield is senior tailback Kaeden Williams. He has rushed for 822 yards and seven TDs.

ABOUT CHERRY CREEK

This will be the fourth time this season the Bruins have played on a Thursday night. But it will be the final time, as their final three regular-season contests are scheduled for Fridays.

Cherry Creek also got a boost in last week’s win with the return of junior quarterback Bentley Unruh, who missed several games due to an injury. Unruh - who has thrown for nearly 900 yards and 11 TDs - was 15-of-19 passing for 304 yards and two scores against Arapahoe.