Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

It’s the start of the second half of the regular season in Colorado high school football.

As the season begins its stretch drive toward the postseason, there are still several teams which are undefeated on the season. In Week 6, there were plenty of standout players who helped those respective teams remain perfect.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Finley Lucas of Thompson Valley, who was 13-of-14 passing for 288 yards and four TDs while adding 110 yards rushing on eight carries and two TDs in the Eagles’ 44-6 win against Greeley Central.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Santana Baca, Pueblo County

Baca, a senior tailback, carried the ball 11 times and produced 227 yards and four TDs as the Hornets improved to 6-0 after a 56-14 win against Lewis-Palmer.

Raleigh Cleveland, Forge Christian

Cleveland, a senior tailback/linebacker, rushed for 89 yards on six carries and had three TDs and also had a receiving TD in the Fury’s 49-0 win against D’Evelyn. On defense, he had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a caused fumble.

Jackson Gebhardt, Loveland

Gebhardt, a senior quarterback, was 10-of-14 passing for 150 yards and a TD while adding 63 yards rushing on six carries and three scores as the Red Wolves moved to 6-0 with a 46-8 win against Greeley West.

Judah Howe, Monte Vista

Howe, a senior, carried the ball 23 times for 192 yards and three TDs, and also had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack on defense in the Pirates’ 52-6 win against Bayfield.

Titus Huard, Valor Christian

A junior quarterback, Huard was 18-of-23 passing for 220 yards and three TDs while scoring two rushing TDs in the Eagles’ 42-0 win against Legend.

Kade Ingrassia, Mountain Vista

Ingrassia, a senior linebacker, came up with 10 tackles, including six solo stops, and also knocked away a pass in the Golden Eagles’ impressive 45-21 win at Ralston Valley.

Zach Johnston, Grandview

A senior defensive back, Johnston had seven tackles and intercepted two passes in a tremendous defensive effort by the Wolves, who beat previously undefeated Eaglecrest, 14-6.

Dolphka Lewis, Pueblo East

Lewis, a senior quarterback, passed for 34 yards but made a larger impact on the ground, rushing for 193 yards on 26 carries and scoring four TDs as the Eagles defeated crosstown rival Pueblo South, 28-6, in the annual Cannon Game.

Mack Lockhart, Delta

Lockhart, a sophomore tailback/linebacker, rushed for 216 yards on 12 carries and had three TDs while recording seven tackles on defense as the Panthers improved to 7-0 with a 47-0 win against Gunnison.

Brayton Meglen, Wellington

A junior tailback, Meglen rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries and scored two TDs in the Eagles’ 35-7 win against Eaton.

Preston Mozer, Fort Collins

Mozer, a junior receiver, caught eight passes for exactly 100 yards with a TD as the Lambkins improved to 6-0 after a 45-0 win at Arvada West.

Micah Nocita, Palmer Ridge

Nocita, a junior running back, tallied 224 yards on 22 carries and four TDs and also caught two passes for 20 yards as the Bears posted a 56-28 win at Montrose.

Malakhi Payne, Monarch

Payne, a senior tailback, carried the ball 30 times for 257 yards and scored three times as the Coyotes handed Bear Creek its first loss of the season, prevailing 50-21.

Cyle Rarden, Frederick

A senior defensive back, Rarden made eight tackles, including six solo stops, and also broke up two passes while amassing 108 return yards as the Golden Eagles upended previously undefeated Longmont, 22-19.

Bentley Unruh, Cherry Creek

Unruh, the Bruins’ junior quarterback who missed several weeks with an injury, came back to complete 15-of-19 passes for 304 yards and two TDs in the Bruins’ 42-0 win against Arapahoe.