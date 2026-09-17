Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Many Colorado high school football squads enjoyed an off week.

However, there were still some teams that played, and there was indeed no shortage of standout players who helped their schools to victory. And once again, they deserve the recognition.

MORE: Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 16, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Brandon Norris of Pueblo South

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote:

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Sawyer Blomquist, Ralston Valley

Blomquist rushed for 181 yards on 19 carries with two TDs in the Mustangs’ 35-17 win against Arapahoe.

Christian Caracostas, Ponderosa

Caracostas, a senior, caught five passes for 104 yards and two TDs in the undefeated Mustangs’ 48-3 win against Dakota Ridge.

Ty Carter, Summit

Carter, a senior running back/linebacker, rushed for 309 yards on 46 carries and four TDs while recording nine tackles and two tackles for loss in the Tigers’ 43-34 win against Niwot.

Koa Dietrich, Mesa Ridge

The Grizzlies’ quarterback passed for 223 yards and three TDs in his team’s 44-14 win at Scott (Kansas).

Jackson Gebhardt, Loveland

Gebhardt, a senior quarterback, had a phenomenal performance as the Red Wolves moved to 3-0 after a 69-28 win against Thompson Valley. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 122 yards and three TDs while rushing for 302 yards on 14 carries along with scoring five times.

Gage Gunderson, Holy Family

Gunderson rushed for 140 yards on 17 carries with two TDs and also caught an 80-yard pass for another score in the Tigers’ 48-14 win against Eagle Valley.

Evan Holdridge, Lutheran

Holdridge rushed for 116 yards on 24 carries and scored two TDs as Lutheran upended Mead, 21-0.

Brody Hopwood, Strasburg

A senior quarterback, Hopwood completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 272 yards and three TDs in the Indians’ 47-21 win against Dayspring Christian Academy.

Alijah Landrum-Hamilton, Cherry Creek

The senior receiver and Wyoming commit caught seven passes for 160 yards while - for the second straight week - catching three TDs in the Bruins’ 34-28 overtime win against Legend.

Walter Metcalf, Mullen

A junior tailback, Metcalf tallied 292 all-purpose yards, including 228 yards rushing on 26 carries with a TD, in his team’s 20-13 win against Regis Jesuit.

Gavin Montoya, Broomfield

A senior receiver, Montoya caught six passes for 125 yards and three TDs in the Eagles’ 29-7 win against Erie.

Malakhi Payne, Monarch

Payne rushed for 310 yards on 29 carries with five TDs as the Coyotes outlasted Fossil Ridge, 44-37.

Bryson Peterson, Cherokee Trail

Peterson completed 24-of-30 passes for 318 yards and three TDs in the Cougars’ 31-7 win at Rocky Mountain.

Marquise Reese, Mountain Vista

Reese completed 20-of-29 passes for 339 yards and two TDs as 5A Mountain Vista outlasted one of 4A’s top teams in Montrose, 40-33.

Noah Smyth, ThunderRidge

A senior quarterback, Smyth completed 13-of-22 passes for 339 yards and four TDs as the Grizzlies moved to 3-0 with a 41-20 win against Riverdale Ridge.