Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 9, 2026)

Cherry Creek continues to be the gold standard when it comes to Colorado high school football.

The Bruins made it 29 straight wins as they defeated Ralston Valley, 38-7, in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A championship game.

More challenges await Cherry Creek in the coming weeks. In fact, the Bruins’ next two games are against two other teams currently ranked in the High School On SI Colorado Top 25, Legend and Valor Christian.

Will the Bruins continue to fend off the challengers and march onward to yet another state title? Stay tuned.

Here, now, is the Colorado Top 25:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2

1. Cherry Creek (2-0)

Previous rank: 1

The beat goes on for the Bruins, who accumulated 390 yards of total offense, with junior quarterback Bentley Unruh completing 10-of-12 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Legend on Thursday, Sept. 10

2. Palmer Ridge (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

Junior tailback Micah Nocita did his part, rushing for 204 yards on 18 carries and a pair of TDs as the Bears - up 7-6 at halftime - pulled away in the second half to defeat Mesa Ridge, 35-12.

Up Next: Idle this week

3. Valor Christian (2-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Eagles fought hard against Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei, but came up on the short end of a 38-22 score. They’re off this week before taking on another huge challenge - Cherry Creek on Sept. 18.

Up Next: Idle this week

4. Montrose (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

Montrose took care of business on the road, picking up a 21-12 win against a solid Palisade squad. The Red Hawks have another road test this week, taking on 5A Mountain Vista.

Up Next: at Mountain Vista on Friday, Sept. 11

5. Legend (1-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Titans vault into the Top 5 after a 44-14 win against Chaparral. But can they stay there after this week’s showdown with Cherry Creek?

Up Next: at Cherry Creek on Thursday, Sept. 10

6. Ralston Valley (1-1)

Previous rank: 5

It didn’t help the Mustangs’ cause against Cherry Creek when do-everything senior Levi Rillos missed the game with an injury. They’re hoping he is good to go when they hit the field again on Thursday.

Up Next: at Arapahoe on Thursday, Sept. 10

7. Broomfield (2-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Eagles take a huge jump after a second straight win against a ranked opponent, knocking off Monarch, 24-18. It was another huge night for tailback Brody Reidle, who went for 191 yards on 30 carries and found the end zone twice.

Up Next: vs. Erie on Thursday, Sept. 10

8. Limon (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

After two straight wins at home to begin the season, the Badgers aced their first road trip, winning 43-0 at Wray. QB Joe White completed 6-of-8 passes for 112 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: Idle this week

9. Mountain Vista (1-1)

Previous rank: 9

Following an off week, the Golden Eagles are back in action to take on 4A contender Montrose.

Up Next: vs. Montrose on Friday, Sept. 11

10. Monarch (1-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Coyotes were edged by Broomfield, 24-18, but don’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as they get back at it on Thursday.

Up Next: vs. Fossil Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 10

11. Columbine (2-1)

Previous rank: 13

It was a great trip to Hawaii for the Rebels, who came away with a convincing 52-7 win against Kalani. The Rebels completed just two passes, but both went for touchdowns - a 25-yarder to Lijah Vialpando and a 60-yarder to Conan Williams.

Up Next: Idle this week

12. Ponderosa (2-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Mustangs enjoyed an off week last week. They’re back at it on Friday with a road game.

Up Next: at Dakota Ridge on Friday, Sept. 11

13. Forge Christian (3-0)

Previous rank: 14

With their 56-8 win against Manual, the Fury have won their first three games by an average margin of exactly 37 points. They’ll get a well-deserved bye week.

Up Next: Idle this week

14. Grandview (3-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Wolves moved to 3-0 after a 45-17 win against Fountain Fort Carson. They’ll also be off this week.

Up Next: Idle this week

15. Mead (2-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Mavericks won on their home field for the second straight week, downing Frederick, 38-14, as senior tailback Noah Chapala rushed for 208 yards on 28 carries and scored two TDs. They now hit the road on Friday.

Up Next: at Lutheran on Friday, Sept. 11

16. Mesa Ridge (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

Mesa Ridge will attempt to bounce back from its loss to Palmer Ridge with a trip across the border this week.

Up Next: at Scott (Kansas) on Friday, Sept. 11

17. Elizabeth (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Cardinals have turned in three impressive wins thus far, the latest a 59-0 win against Banning Lewis Academy. They’ll enjoy a bye week before resuming play next week.

Up Next: Idle this week

18. Holy Family (1-1)

Previous rank: 23

A week after giving up 62 points, the Tigers scored 64 in a decisive 64-28 triumph against ranked Pomona. QB Kaden Hopkin completed 75% of his passes for 270 yards and four TDs in the win.

Up Next: vs. Eagle Valley on Friday, Sept. 11

19. Pomona (1-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Panthers get a bye week before taking on Palisade next week.

Up Next: Idle this week

20. Fort Collins (3-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Lambkins keep on rolling, with their latest win a decisive 51-7 triumph at Rock Canyon. And it was another strong performance from QB Jace Garcia, who played just the first half, but not before putting up 212 yards and four TDs along with a rushing score.

Up Next: Idle this week

21. Platte Valley (2-0)

Previous rank: 21

After an off week, the Broncos are back at it with their first road test of the season on Friday.

Up Next: at Sterling on Friday, Sept. 11

22. Eaglecrest (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Raptors enter the rankings as they have won three straight to start the season, the latter a 17-14 win against Erie.

Up Next: Idle this week

23. Cherokee Trail (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Cougars have won their first two games by an average margin of 39 points, coming off a 56-8 win against Smoky Hill. QB Bryson Peterson completed four passes - but all went for TDs, covering 100 yards in the process. Three of those TDs went to Evan Smith.

Up Next: at Rocky Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 10

24. Strasburg (1-1)

Previous rank: 25

After an opening-game loss, the Indians bounced back with a 34-14 win against Weld Central. Reagan Rosier rushed for 139 yards on 28 carries and had two TDs in the victory.

Up Next: vs. Dayspring Christian Academy on Friday, Sept. 11

25. Douglas County (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Huskies have won their three games by double digits, the latest a 48-12 win against Thomas Jefferson as QB Asher Schembri was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 149 yards and three TDs along with a rushing score. They’ll be off this week.

Up Next: Idle this week