High School On SI Prep Soccer Top 15 Rankings: Masters, Choate Upset Wins Shake Up the Top 10

Taft School continues to set the pace in the High School On SI National Prep Boys Soccer Top 15 rankings, but the race behind the unbeaten Rhinos is heating up as postseason play approaches.

While No. 1 Taft (11-0-2) extended its shutout streak to three matches, No. 3 Woodstock Academy suffered a historic setback, falling 1-0 to Masters Academy International for its first-ever regular-season Prep Premier League loss. The upset lifted Masters to No. 7 and set up a highly anticipated playoff rematch between the two programs.

No. 2 Hoosac School secured the top seed in the PPL East, No. 4 Vermont Academy remained unbeaten, and No. 8 Choate Rosemary Hall made a statement with a 4-0 victory over Northfield Mount Hermon.

With conference titles, playoff positioning and national rankings on the line, the coming week promises plenty of drama across New England's elite prep soccer programs.

1. Taft School [Conn.], 11-0-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Taft won its lone match last week, blanking Kent School 2-0. Taft has shut out its last three opponents and eight on the season. Seniors Alex Calabro (Virginia Tech) and goalkeeper Reed Orben (Lehigh) were named to the High School All-America Game this past week.

2. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 10-1-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Will Curtis and Eduardo Sutil each scored twice, and Joaquim Filippini added a goal as Hoosac handled Darrow School 5-0 to finish PPL league play. The victory gave Hoosac the No. 1 seed in the loaded PPL East and an easier path to the PPL semifinals.

3. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 8-1-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Woodstock Academy lost to Masters Academy 1-0 last week, marking Woodstock's first-ever regular-season PPL loss. The result also bumped Woodstock to third place in the PPL East Division and will set up a rematch with Masters in the PPL East semifinals, which serve as the PPL quarterfinals. Wake Forest commit Richard Sarpong and Missouri State commit Arthur Masson were named to the High School All-America Game.

4. Vermont Academy [Vt.], 13-0-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Vermont Academy held off Holderness and Mount St. Charles in one-goal contests to remain undefeated. The lone blemish on Vermont Academy's schedule is a shootout loss to No. 3 Woodstock Academy.

5. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 11-1-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Loomis routed Westminster School 6-0 before playing a scoreless tie with Hotchkiss School. Loomis is riding a five-match shutout streak. Loomis senior Luca Gallo was named to the High School All-America Game.

6. Northwood School [N.Y.], 8-3-2

League: Independent

Notes: Will German scored the game-winning goal in Northwood's 2-1 victory over Berkshire. Thaigo Cesar netted the winner in a more comfortable 5-1 win over High Mowing School. Northwood's Josh Baker (Georgetown) and Luca Giugno were named to the High School All-America Game roster this past week.

7. Masters Academy International [Mass.], 9-2-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Lewis Preau scored the lone goal as Masters stunned previously undefeated Woodstock Academy, 1-0, handing the perennial PPL power its first-ever regular-season loss. The win moves Masters into second place in the PPL East Division, but regardless, the team is locked into a first-round playoff rematch with Woodstock Academy, slated for Nov. 14. Tufts commit Nathan Marchand has been named to the High School All-America Game.

8. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 9-0-6

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Choate delivered a 4-0 win over former No. 4 Northfield Mount Hermon to cap a two-win week. Choate also handled Kingswood-Oxford 7-0. In the match with NMH, Eden Tung gave Choate a 1-0 lead shortly after NMH went a man down when its goalkeeper was sent off. Choate then received a red card, and the rest of the match was played 10v10. Nico Banton, Jamie Lee, and Owen Ciaglo added second-half goals for Choate.

9. Brooks School [Mass.], 13-1-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Brooks netted 10 goals last week in wins over Lawrence Academy and Governor's Academy. Brooks and Milton Academy are tied for first in the ISL.

10. Milton Academy [Mass.], 11-1-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Milton Academy shut out Tabor Academy and Belmont Hill last week, which helped the team move into a tie with Brooks School for first place in the ISL.

11. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 8-2-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Northfield Mount Hermon was shocked in a 4-0 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall last week, marking the team's first setback against a NEPSAC opponent this season.

12. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 6-2-6

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Suffield has hit a skid in the past two weeks, going 0-2-3. The outcome of its match this week against Northfield Mount Hermon will go a long way in detrmining if Suffield remains in the Top 15.

13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 6-1-8

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: The good news - Hotchkiss tied Loomis and put up nine goals against Trinity-Pawling. The bad news? Hotchkiss gave up four goals in the wild 9-4, baseball score-like win over Trinity-Pawling. Hotchkiss stays No. 13 for the time being.

14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 8-3-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Mount St. Charles fell to No. 4 Vermont Academy 2-1 after rolling up a 13-0 midweek win over Pomfret School.

15. Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], 7-4-3

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: BB&N is riding a 10-match undefeated streak since an 0-4 start to the season. The hot run of late has moved BB&N to third in the ISL, behind Brooks School and Milton. BB&N faces Brooks this week.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill School [Mass.], Berkshire School [Mass.], Mercersburg Academy [Pa.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Pennington School [N.J.], Phillips Andover [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], Thayer Academy [Mass.], Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], Westminster School [Conn.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].