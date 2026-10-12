Nate Craft Scores Four Touchdowns as Holy Cross Ends 17-Year Drought Against Ansonia

Holy Cross finally got over the hump against one of Connecticut high school football’s most storied programs, ending a 17-year drought against Ansonia with a thrilling 48-37 victory Friday, Oct. 9.

The Crusaders had not beaten the Chargers since a 21-13 win in 2009, en route to a 9-2 finish that season. They came close to ending the streak last year before suffering a heartbreaking 28-26 loss, the closest game in the series during Holy Cross’ 15-game losing streak to the Chargers. (The 2020 game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

This time, Holy Cross found a way to finish the job, leaning on a spectacular performance from Nate Craft and a prolific passing attack led by quarterback Brady Lombardo. Craft set the tone early with a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. He ultimately scored three times on the ground and added a fourth touchdown on a reception from Lombardo, who threw four touchdown passes of his own.

Perhaps one of the more remarkable statistics in the series is that Holy Cross finished with a winning record in 13 of the 15 seasons during its losing streak to Ansonia. The Crusaders went 104-61, with their 15 losses to Ansonia accounting for nearly a quarter of their total defeats during that span. Despite their overall success, all but two of the games were blowouts, with Ansonia winning by an average score of roughly 44-10.

Holy Cross's 15-game losing streak Ansonia (2010-2025)

2025: Ansonia 28, Holy Cross 26

2024: Ansonia 48, Holy Cross 13

2023: Ansonia 50, Holy Cross 6

2022: Ansonia 31, Holy Cross 28

2021: Ansonia 28, Holy Cross 7

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Ansonia 46, Holy Cross 6

2018: Ansonia 48, Holy Cross 7

2017: Ansonia 50, Holy Cross 6

2016: Ansonia 68, Holy Cross 14

2015: Ansonia 47, Holy Cross 0

2014: Ansonia 42, Holy Cross 6

2013: Ansonia 62, Holy Cross 13

2012: Ansonia 35, Holy Cross 7

2011: Ansonia 45, Holy Cross 13

2010: Ansonia 31, Holy Cross 0

With the milestone victory, the Crusaders improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Naugatuck Valley League play. The loss was Ansonia’s first of the season, dropping the Chargers to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. Both teams are tied with Woodland Regional (4-1) in the league standings, while undefeated Naugatuck is setting the pace at 5-0 overall, including a 4-0 mark in conference play.

Both teams will have a bye this weekend before returning to action next weekend. Holy Cross will visit Crosby in a nonleague contest Saturday, Oct. 24, while Ansonia will host that Woodland Regional team on Friday, Oct. 23.