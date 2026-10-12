Nate Craft Scores Four Touchdowns as Holy Cross Ends 17-Year Drought Against Ansonia
Holy Cross finally got over the hump against one of Connecticut high school football’s most storied programs, ending a 17-year drought against Ansonia with a thrilling 48-37 victory Friday, Oct. 9.
The Crusaders had not beaten the Chargers since a 21-13 win in 2009, en route to a 9-2 finish that season. They came close to ending the streak last year before suffering a heartbreaking 28-26 loss, the closest game in the series during Holy Cross’ 15-game losing streak to the Chargers. (The 2020 game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
This time, Holy Cross found a way to finish the job, leaning on a spectacular performance from Nate Craft and a prolific passing attack led by quarterback Brady Lombardo. Craft set the tone early with a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. He ultimately scored three times on the ground and added a fourth touchdown on a reception from Lombardo, who threw four touchdown passes of his own.
Perhaps one of the more remarkable statistics in the series is that Holy Cross finished with a winning record in 13 of the 15 seasons during its losing streak to Ansonia. The Crusaders went 104-61, with their 15 losses to Ansonia accounting for nearly a quarter of their total defeats during that span. Despite their overall success, all but two of the games were blowouts, with Ansonia winning by an average score of roughly 44-10.
Holy Cross's 15-game losing streak Ansonia (2010-2025)
- 2025: Ansonia 28, Holy Cross 26
- 2024: Ansonia 48, Holy Cross 13
- 2023: Ansonia 50, Holy Cross 6
- 2022: Ansonia 31, Holy Cross 28
- 2021: Ansonia 28, Holy Cross 7
- 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Ansonia 46, Holy Cross 6
- 2018: Ansonia 48, Holy Cross 7
- 2017: Ansonia 50, Holy Cross 6
- 2016: Ansonia 68, Holy Cross 14
- 2015: Ansonia 47, Holy Cross 0
- 2014: Ansonia 42, Holy Cross 6
- 2013: Ansonia 62, Holy Cross 13
- 2012: Ansonia 35, Holy Cross 7
- 2011: Ansonia 45, Holy Cross 13
- 2010: Ansonia 31, Holy Cross 0
With the milestone victory, the Crusaders improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Naugatuck Valley League play. The loss was Ansonia’s first of the season, dropping the Chargers to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. Both teams are tied with Woodland Regional (4-1) in the league standings, while undefeated Naugatuck is setting the pace at 5-0 overall, including a 4-0 mark in conference play.
Both teams will have a bye this weekend before returning to action next weekend. Holy Cross will visit Crosby in a nonleague contest Saturday, Oct. 24, while Ansonia will host that Woodland Regional team on Friday, Oct. 23.
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Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports