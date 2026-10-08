Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3, 2026)

The first weekend of October produced another impressive collection of individual performances across New England, with standout efforts coming from all six states. From quarterbacks piling up yards and touchdowns to running backs and versatile playmakers taking over games, these players helped their teams deliver some of the weekend's most memorable results.

Massachusetts provided several of the week's biggest statistical performances, led by Central Catholic's Caden Smith and St. John's Prep's Michael Salemi. Smith accounted for six touchdowns and 386 total yards in a thrilling 52-51 victory over Xaverian Brothers, while Salemi piled up 466 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in St. John's Prep's 60-35 win over La Salle Academy.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Dennis Dustin of Wilton (CT).

The rest of New England was well represented, too. Connecticut's Aaron Champagne accounted for 425 yards and five touchdowns for Masuk, Maine's Lucas Klehn was responsible for all six of Bonny Eagle's touchdowns, Rhode Island's Ariel Ochoa rushed for 200 yards and five scores for Cranston West, New Hampshire's Nate Bowen threw four touchdown passes for Bishop Guertin, and Vermont's Kingston Carey totaled 262 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns for St. Johnsbury Academy.

Now it's your turn to decide which performance deserves the spotlight. Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your vote for the New England High School Football Player of the Week for games played Oct. 1-3.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Abarno, QB, Plainville [CT]

Abarno completed 21 of 30 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD in Plainville's 40-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Tolland.

Jack Boulger, QB, Mill River [VT]

Boulger accounted for six touchdowns, throwing four and rushing for two, in Mill River's 47-6 victory over Missisquoi.

Nate Bowen, QB, Bishop Guertin [NH]

Bowen completed 16 of 25 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns, adding 33 rushing yards, as the No. 1 Cardinals remained unbeaten with a 33-7 victory over defending Division I champion Bedford.

Kingston Carey, RB, St. Johnsbury Academy [VT]

Carey produced a monster two-way offensive night in a 35-14 victory over Colchester, rushing for 159 yards on 20 carries while catching six passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns — a total of 262 yards of total offense.

Aaron Champagne, QB, Masuk [CT]

Champagne accounted for 425 yards of offense and five touchdowns in Masuk's 40-14 win over South Windsor. He threw for 291 yards and three TDs while rushing for 134 yards and two more scores.

Noah Fullerton, QB, Thornton Academy [ME]

Fullerton completed 7 of 11 passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-13 victory over Portland. Three of those TD passes went to Logan LeBlanc, including a 97-yard pass and catch.

Lucas Klehn, QB, Bonny Eagle [ME]

Klehn was involved in all six touchdowns during Bonny Eagle's 42-6 demolition of Windham. The quarterback rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 98 yards and two more scores.

Isaac Rodriguez, QB, East Providence [RI]

Rodriguez helped East Providence knock off previously unbeaten Tolman, 40-14, by rushing for 111 yards on just 10 carries and completing 4 of 5 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for 203 yards of offense and three touchdowns while leading the Townies to their fourth consecutive victory.

Michael Salemi, RB, St. John's Prep [MA]

Salemi was sensational in the Eagles' 60-35 victory over Rhode Island power La Salle Academy, producing 466 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore scored three times as a running back while also adding touchdowns via a kick return and a punt return for New England's No. 1 team.

Caden Smith, QB, Central Catholic [MA]

Smith delivered perhaps the weekend's signature performance in Central Catholic's 52-51 upset of three-time defending Division 1 champion Xaverian Brothers. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 237 yards and five touchdowns, then added 149 rushing yards and another TD while also directing the winning drive that set up Drew O'Keefe's 29-yard field goal with five seconds left for the win.