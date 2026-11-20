The Hawaii high school football playoffs continued to produce outstanding individual performances, with several of the state's top players stepping up when the stakes were highest. From explosive rushing efforts to spectacular nights through the air, the latest group of standouts gave fans plenty to consider.

Kapolei had plenty to celebrate after defeating Kahuku, 28-10, with quarterback Jonez Nunuha and running back Chazz-Michael Kapahu both earning nominations. Kalaheo teammates John Campos and the Warriors' opponent, Pac-5 receiver Avari Zion-Branch, also turned in remarkable performances in a high-scoring contest.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Loch Moorman of Kalaheo

Kamehameha Hawaii delivered one of the week's most impressive offensive displays in a 42-7 victory over 'Aiea. Quarterback Kahekili Makekau threw five touchdown passes, while receiver Chaseton Wong hauled in four scoring receptions, giving the Warriors a pair of candidates.

Damien also had two players make the ballot after its 28-21 win over Baldwin.

Read about all of this week's candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jonez Nunuha, QB, Kapolei

Nunuha was highly efficient in Kapolei's 28-10 victory over Kahuku, completing 15 of 18 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. His accuracy and steady play helped the Hurricanes secure an important playoff victory.

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei

Kapahu continued to make his presence felt in the backfield, rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in Kapolei's 28-10 win over Kahuku. His two scoring runs helped the Hurricanes take care of business against one of Hawaii's premier programs.

John Campos, RB, Kalaheo

Campos put together a monster performance, rushing for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in Kalaheo's 61-21 victory over Pac-5. His four trips to the end zone helped fuel an offensive explosion for the Mustangs.

Avari Zion-Branch, WR, Pac-5

Zion-Branch delivered a spectacular receiving performance despite Pac-5's 61-21 loss to Kalaheo. He hauled in 13 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns, providing a major bright spot for the Wolfpack in a difficult night.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau put together one of the week's most impressive passing performances, completing 16 of 25 attempts for 305 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over 'Aiea. His five scoring passes powered the Warriors to a dominant offensive showing.

Chaseton Wong, WR, Kamehameha Hawaii

Wong was a favorite target in Kamehameha Hawaii's 42-7 victory over 'Aiea, catching six passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. His four scoring receptions made for a remarkable night and gave the Warriors another explosive weapon in the passing game.

Wyatt Ho-Williams, RB, Damien

Ho-Williams helped Damien grind out a 28-21 victory over Baldwin, carrying the ball 13 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. His production on the ground provided a valuable boost as the Monarchs came away with the seven-point win.

Blazyn Toafe, WR, Damien

Toafe made the most of his opportunities, catching four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Damien's 28-21 win over Baldwin. His two scoring receptions provided a significant contribution in a victory that featured plenty of offensive firepower.