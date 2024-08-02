19 Central Florida high school football linebackers to watch in 2024
Linebackers are sort of like the nobles of defense. They secure the line up front, stop offenders at the second level and track down opponents on the perimeter and beyond.
Athletic and smart, linebackers are a vital part of every football team’s defense. Without them, there would be chaos.
We looked at schools in multiple counties in Central Florida and came up with 19 linebackers to watch in 2024.
Without further ado, here they are:
1. Ethan Pritchard, Seminole, Class of 2025
This Florida State commit is one of the top linebackers in the nation, having made the top 100 of the ESPN Top Outside Linebackers of the Class of 2025. Extremely athletic (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and intense, he made 75 tackles – 36 solo, 39 assists, 11 for loss – and one fumble recovery in helping the Seminoles advance to the state playoffs last season.
2. TJ Alford, Vero Beach, Class of 2025
Powerful backer has committed to Ohio State after making 114 tackles – 62 solo, 52 assists, 12 for loss – four sacks and one interception for the Indians, who made the state playoffs in 2023. He made the top 100 of the ESPN Top Outside Linebackers of the Class of 2025.
3. Izayia Williams, Tavares, Class of 2026
One of Lake County’s best athletes has returned to the Bulldogs after spending his sophomore year at nearby Leesburg, where he made 40 tackles – 23 solo, 17 assists, six for loss – two sacks and one interception in leading the Yellow Jackets to the state playoffs. The Syracuse commit is a 4-star linebacker.
4. Michael McClenton, Ocoee, Class of 2026
The state’s top tackler in 2023, the physical athlete (6-0, 225) made an astonishing 202 tackles – 137 tackles, 65 assists, 45 for loss – and 31 sacks for the Knights. He is entering his third year as a defensive starter, second at Ocoee. He has multiple offers, including Liberty University.
5. Caden Davis, Eau Gallie, Class of 2025
Although undersized (5-9, 170), he was one of the Space Coast’s top players in 2023 with an impressive 138 tackles – 69 solo, 69 assists, 11.5 for loss – one interception and one fumble recovery. He helped lead the Commodores to the state playoffs.
6. Tyler Gagen, Melbourne, Class of 2026
Rising Brevard County star (5-10, 180) went wild for the Bulldogs in 2023, making 135 tackles – 66 solo, 69 assists and three for loss. He is expected to be a vital part of Mel-Hi’s defense this fall.
7. Louis Figueroa, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2026
Superbly talented athlete (6-0, 205) has taken his skills to traditional power Osceola after tallying a whopping 130 tackles – 12 solo, 118 assists, eight for loss – and five sacks for Tohopekaliga last fall. He has an offer from the Florida State Coastal Cobras.
8. Emmanuel Small, Eau Gallie, Class of 2025
Another key part of the Commodores’ linebacking crew, he made 103 tackles – 52 solo, 51 assists, 21 for loss – five sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2023. He has multiple offers, including North Carolina A&T.
9. Rayshaan Berry, Eau Gallie, Class of 2025
Super rising senior (5-10, 200) wreaked havoc on opponents last year, making 100 tackles – 48 solo, 52 assists, nine for loss – and two fumble recoveries for the Commodores, who made the state playoffs. He has an offer from the University of Rhode Island.
10. Dennis “Tank” King III, Mainland, Class of 2026
Fantastic rising junior (6-2, 205) recorded 90 tackles – 46 solo, 44 assists, 31 for loss – and 11 sacks in leading the Buccaneers to the Class 3S state championship last fall. He has multiple offers, including Wake Forest, Louisville, Maryland, Indiana, Arkansas, Miami and Florida.
11. Elijah Melendez, Osceola, Class of 2025
Powerfully built rising senior (6-2, 225) and Miami commit is expected to be a key part of the Kowboys’ defense in 2023.
12. Robert Lee, Osceola, Class of 2025
Tough, physical leader of the Kowboys’ linebacking crew, he made 72 tackles – 30 solo, 42 assists, 15 for loss – five sacks and two interceptions in 2023. The FAU commit helped Osceola advance to the state playoffs.
13. Blaze Jones, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026
Strong, physical player (6-2, 230) has taken his talents to TFA in Orange County after recording 31 tackles – 13 solo, 18 assists, eight for loss – and five sacks for Osceola last year. He has an offer from UMass.
14. Rasheem Turner Jr., Seminole, Class of 2026
Another up-and-coming junior who is set to make his mark this fall after making 41 tackles – 13 solo, 28 assists – for the powerful Seminoles in 2023. He has multiple offers, including UCF.
15. Laron Hargrave, Oviedo, Class of 2026
Steady athlete (6-2, 205) helped the Lions roar to an 8-3 record and the state playoffs in 2023, making 14 tackles – seven solo, seven assists and six for loss.
16. Noah Maddox, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026
Talented former Boone star has taken his talents to TFA after leading the Braves to the state playoffs in 2023.
17. Azavier “Zay” Denmark, Edgewater, Class of 2026
Strong athlete (6-0, 200) is another rising star for the state power Eagles, who finished unbeaten during the regular season for the second straight year and made the state playoffs.
18. Bertrand Derose, Jones High, Class of 2026
Physical player (6-1, 225) has taken his talents to state power Jones after playing for Oak Ridge last fall. He also plays basketball. He has an offer from UMass.
19. Luke Prieto, Lake Mary, Class of 2025
Gritty backer (6-1, 195) was one of Seminole County’s best defenders in 2023, making 91 tackles – 33 solo, 58 assists, seven for loss – three sacks and four fumble recoveries. He helped the Rams make the state playoffs in 2023.