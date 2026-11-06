Florida’s first Open Division selection will determine more than which eight teams compete for its newest championship. It will also reshape the title races for the contenders left in Classes 1A–6A.

For a team just outside the field, missing the Open Division could mean entering a class bracket with a realistic opportunity to win a state championship. In some classifications, the departure of one or more leading programs could significantly change the competition.

The FHSAA will announce its field and brackets Friday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m. ET. With selections still pending, here are five teams whose championship prospects could benefit from remaining in the traditional playoffs. This list considers both teams near the Open cutoff and contenders positioned to gain from the departures within their classes.

5. Mandarin - Class 5A

Few classifications could change as dramatically as 5A, where St. Thomas Aquinas, West Boca Raton and Lakeland all hold projected Open Division berths.

Their departure would remove three of the state’s highest-rated teams from Mandarin’s potential championship path. The Mustangs would still have to navigate a class that includes Armwood, Palmetto and Buchholz, but the statewide picture would look considerably different.

Mandarin has earned consideration on its own results. The Mustangs finished 9-1, won all five district games and closed with six consecutive victories, including a 32-31 overtime win over St. Augustine.

A 49-7 victory over Bartram Trail and a 33-17 win against Lake Mary provide further evidence of their ability. Remaining in 5A would give that résumé a chance to translate into a deep postseason run without the added challenge of the projected Open trio.

4. Clearwater Central Catholic - Class 2A

Chaminade-Madonna’s projected move to the Open Division would remove the highest-rated eligible team from the Class 2A race, creating an opportunity for Clearwater Central Catholic.

The Marauders finished 8-2 and recovered from consecutive losses to Cardinal Mooney and Berkeley Prep by outscoring their final three opponents 117-6. Their 44-0 victory over Clearwater supplied a strong regular-season finish.

There is an immediate reason to temper expectations: Berkeley Prep already beat CCC 21-20 in overtime, and both belong to Region 2. The Marauders would need to handle difficult regional competition before any broader championship benefit comes into play.

Still, their closing defensive performances and victories over Palmetto and Port Charlotte give them a credible foundation. A 2A postseason without Chaminade would offer a different opportunity from an Open schedule built around games against Florida’s highest-ranked programs.

3. Cardinal Newman - Class 2A

Cardinal Newman has already experienced the challenge Chaminade-Madonna presents, losing 20-7 to the Lions on Oct. 9.

If Chaminade enters the Open Division and Newman remains in 2A, the Crusaders would avoid a possible postseason rematch with their district rival. That would be a meaningful change for a team whose three losses came against West Boca Raton, Chaminade and Carrollwood Day.

Newman’s 7-3 record also includes a 47-46 victory at Cardinal Mooney, demonstrating that the Crusaders can beat another team with serious championship ambitions.

Their regular season ended with a 28-14 loss to Carrollwood Day, so there is work to do before calling Newman a favorite. But the combination of a demanding schedule, a notable road victory, and Chaminade’s potential departure makes the Crusaders one of the clearest examples of how missing the Open could improve a team’s outlook.

2. Cardinal Mooney - Class 3A

Cardinal Mooney’s opportunity depends heavily on the final Open selections.

Raines and Miami Central occupy projected berths in the latest published order. If both leave 3A, Mooney would become the highest-rated team remaining in the class in that snapshot. If Central stays, the Rockets would remain a significant obstacle.

The Cougars finished 9-1 with eight consecutive wins and scored 540 points. Their only defeat was the one-point loss to Cardinal Newman, while victories over Berkeley Prep, Clearwater Central Catholic and True North Classical supplied wins against other playoff contenders.

Mooney’s offense gives it a reason to believe it can contend regardless of the selections. Removing two teams rated above it, however, would strengthen that case substantially.

Merritt Island, Eau Gallie and Cardinal Gibbons would still be among the challengers. The Cougars would have to earn their way through the bracket, but the potential change at the top of 3A is substantial.

1. Carrollwood Day - Class 1A

Carrollwood Day has the most immediate stake in the distinction between an Open berth and a traditional championship opportunity.

The Patriots sit just 0.12 rating points behind Miami Central for the final projected spot. A selection would put them into the Open Division; missing out would leave them as the highest-rated Class 1A team in the latest published rankings.

Their 10-0 season included 545 points scored and only 68 allowed. More telling than the totals were a 63-21 victory over Jacksonville Trinity Christian and the closing win at Cardinal Newman.

Trinity Christian would remain a potential statewide challenger, along with unbeaten Hawthorne and True North Classical. Carrollwood Day’s earlier victory over Trinity would provide confidence without guaranteeing a repeat result.

The Patriots have made a legitimate argument for Open inclusion. If the final ratings leave them outside, though, they would enter the 1A playoffs with both an unbeaten record and a strong case to win the classification.