7 Florida High School Football Games You Don't Want to Miss in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2026 Florida high school football season features several marquee matchups, including a nationally ranked showdown in South Florida.

Miami Columbus (2-0), coming off a 33-28 upset of national power Bishop Gorman (Nevada), travels to seven-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

STA is coming off a big victory of its own, dispatching DeSoto (TX), 38-14, in a nationally ranked showdown during the Broward Showcase.

National power St. Frances Academy out of Baltimore flies down to Florida for the second consecutive week, this time to face Vero Beach and Notre Dame quarterback commit Champ Monds on Sept. 4.

The same day, Carol City hosts Norland in a Miami rivalry showdown, Madison County visits Lake City Columbia, and Merritt Island travels to Ponte Vedra.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, Jones will visit Orlando rival Evans for the latest redition of the Soul Bowl. Evans features its best roster in years, while Jones is hoping a tough schedule will help prepare it for the postseason.

Also, on Sept. 5, longtime Southwest Florida power Venice will visit nine-time state champion Lakeland.

Here is a closer look at seven of the biggest Florida high school football games to watch in Week 3:

Miami Columbus (2-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0): National Powers Face Off

Friday, Sept. 4 - 7 p.m.

Few would have predicted in the preseason that these South Florida powers would meet in Week 3 as nationally ranked teams.

Columbus, which produced 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, travels to St. Thomas Aquinas for Florida's marquee Week 3 matchup. STA enters the game ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI, while Columbus is No. 17.

Columbus’ surge to national prominence has been driven by one of the nation’s best athletes, A’mir Sears, a Miami commit who excels on both sides of the ball.

Last week, Sears caught two TD passes and made three interceptions to lead the Explorers to a 33-28 upset of Bishop Gorman.

STA is one of the deepest and most talented teams in the country. Wide receiver Julius Jones, a Notre Dame commit, has caught five passes for 81 yards and one TD, and defensive lineman Wyatt Smith, an Ohio State commit, has made 34 tackles, including 15 solo and eight for loss. Last week, the Raiders rolled past nationally ranked DeSoto (TX), 38-14.

St. Frances Academy (MD) (1-0) at Vero Beach (2-0): National No. 2 St. Frances Academy Visits Unbeaten Vero Beach

Friday, Sept. 4 – 7 p.m.

St. Frances Academy, ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI, comes to Florida for the second straight week. Last week, the Panthers escaped DeLand, 49-35, in a wild back-and-forth affair.

Quarterback Justin Merriman passed for two second-half TDs and Sa’Nire Brooks ran for two big scores to lead St. Frances past DeLand.

The Panthers’ defense faces a challenge in stopping Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds, a Notre Dame commit who has passed for 591 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 70 yards and four scores.

Marcus Melbourne has caught seven passes for 226 yards and three TDs for the Indians.

Merritt Island (2-0) at Ponte Vedra (0-2): Battle in North Florida

Friday, Sept. 4 – 7 p.m.

One of Brevard County’s best teams travels north to face Ponte Vedra, one of the state's more dangerous 0-2 teams. Ponte Vedra fell to University Christian, 31-29, and Bishop Kenny, 28-21, in its first two games. The Sharks are led by Carter Sole, who has put up some impressive numbers: 58 of 88 passing for 639 yards and five TDs.

Merritt Island counters with Kevin Verpaele, one of Central Florida's top dual-threat quarterbacks. Verpaele has passed for 383 yards and one TD, and rushed for 105 yards and three scores.

Norland (1-1) at Carol City (1-1): Miami Rivals Go Helmet to Helmet

Friday, Sept. 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Carol City was nationally ranked a week ago, but fell out of the Top 25 after going on the road and losing to Lee County (GA), 23-20.

Still, Carol City has plenty of talent, led by quarterback Malik Leonard. Carol City hammered Mainland, 38-3, in its season-opener.

Norland is led by Russell Britton, who has passed for 177 yards and one TD and rushed for 114 yards and two scores.

Madison County (2-0) at Lake City Columbia (2-0): North Florida Showdown

Friday, Sept. 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Two of North Florida’s best teams collide in Week 3. Michael Pride leads Madison with four catches for 109 yards and two TDs. Junior quarterback Amari Green has passed for 312 yards and four scores for Columbia, which stunned Bolles in its season opener.

Jones (0-1) at Evans (1-1): Soul Bowl Showdown

Saturday, Sept. 5 – 3 p.m.

This year's Soul Bowl features a talented Evans team against a Jones squad coming off a difficult season opener against national competition. Jones lost to national power Santa Margarita (CA), 27-0, in its season opener.

Evans narrowly lost its season opener to Lake Nona, 31-27, on a Hail Mary as time expired. The Trojans dismantled Boone, 47-13, last week.

Quarterback Will Jackson has completed 40 of 54 passes for 492 yards and four TDs, and athlete Brian Dillard, a transfer from The First Academy, has caught 14 passes for 228 yards and two TDs for Evans.

Jones counters with Frederick Ards III, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end who has committed to Texas A&M.

Venice (2-0) at Lakeland (1-0): Public School Powers Battle in Polk County

Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m.

In a matchup of two of the state's premier public-school football programs, Venice and its high-powered offense visits nine-time state champion Lakeland.

Venice is averaging 53 points per game, including a 42-40 season-opening overtime victory against Rabun Gap (GA). Dorien Irving-Jones has rushed 24 times for 229 yards and six TDs, and Tyree Mannings has caught nine passes for 112 yards and a score.

Quarterback Kelin Hendrix has passed for 193 yards to lead Lakeland, which beat crosstown rival Kathleen in its opener and was idle last week.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962