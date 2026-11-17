Antonio Balaguer accounted for six touchdowns Friday night, helping Lennard turn back Sarasota’s rally and secure another week of postseason football.

The Longhorns quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and threw two more in a 53–25 victory over the Sailors in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals in Ruskin. After Sarasota trimmed a 19-point deficit to eight by halftime, Balaguer’s two third-quarter touchdown runs helped Lennard take control.

“It’s playoff time, win or go home,” Balaguer said in his postgame interview.

Lennard kept its season moving, earning a trip to Alonso with a regional final berth at stake.

Lennard Answers Sarasota’s Rally

The Longhorns built a 19–0 first-quarter lead, but Hudson West and Evan Larrick helped Sarasota respond.

West found Larrick for a touchdown with 10:29 remaining in the second quarter, and the extra point cut Lennard’s advantage to 19–7.

Larrick later made a one-handed catch with Mekhi Williams in coverage, putting Sarasota in position for a field goal as time expired in the first half. The Sailors entered the break trailing 25–17.

UNBELIEVABLE: Sarasota WR Evan Larrick comes up with one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen 🤯



This put the Sailors in range to hit a FG as time expired in the half. 25-17 Lennard. HALFTIME. pic.twitter.com/bVLn54Nvks — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) November 14, 2026

Lennard quickly pushed the margin back out.

The Longhorns recovered a pooch kick to open the second half, and Balaguer followed with his second rushing touchdown of the night. A successful two-point conversion made it 33–17 with 9:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Balaguer reached the end zone again with 7:06 left in the quarter. The extra point failed, but Lennard’s lead had grown to 39–17.

Two touchdown runs in less than three minutes forced Sarasota to chase another substantial deficit.

Sarasota’s Final Push Falls Short

The Sailors continued to give themselves opportunities. West connected with Julian Wilcom for a touchdown with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter, and Sarasota converted for two to pull within 39–25.

Senior safety Preston Weiser then intercepted his second pass of the night with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sarasota had possession and a chance to make it a one-score game.

The Sailors would not score again. Lennard added 14 fourth-quarter points to finish off the victory.

What’s Coming Next? Lennard Travels to Alonso

Third-seeded Lennard (9–2) travels to second-seeded Alonso (10–1) on Friday, Nov. 20, for a 7:30 p.m. Class 6A, Region 3 semifinal in Tampa. The teams have not met this season.

Both enter with a player coming off a six-touchdown performance.

Alonso senior running back Jaikim Haggans rushed for 296 yards and six scores in the Ravens’ 47–28 victory over Newsome, according to Tampa Bay Beacons. Quarterback Michael Pyne added 186 passing yards and 52 rushing yards, giving Lennard more than one runner to account for.

Newsome also showed that Alonso could be challenged through the air. According to the Beacons’ report, Lukas Guenther threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wolves were within six late in the third quarter before the Ravens pulled away.

For Balaguer, the opportunity is to build on both parts of his performance against Sarasota, forcing Alonso to defend his passing along with his ability to finish drives on the ground.

Lennard beat St. Petersburg Catholic 32–14 on Sept. 4. The Barons later handed Alonso its only loss, 28–21, on Oct. 16. Friday will be the first meeting between the Longhorns and Ravens this season.

For Lennard, the matchup presents a challenge on both sides of the ball: containing Haggans while giving Balaguer opportunities to attack a defense that allowed four touchdown passes against Newsome.

Balaguer pointed to consistency, discipline and cutting down on flags when asked what it would take to keep advancing. The Longhorns will need all three Friday, with a trip to the regional final against Sarasota Riverview or Plant City on the line.