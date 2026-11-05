Brysen Wright Commits to Miami: Five-Star Picks Hurricanes Over Florida, Texas

Brysen Wright will continue his football career in Florida, keeping another 2028 top prospect in-state.

The five-star Mandarin wide receiver committed to Miami on Thursday, Nov. 5, choosing the Hurricanes over fellow finalists Florida and Texas. His decision gives Mario Cristobal’s program a commitment from one of the country’s most highly regarded offensive prospects.

Wright ranks No. 3 nationally, No. 1 at wide receiver, and No. 1 in Florida in the 2028 class in the 247Sports Composite. The Jacksonville standout has attracted national attention while building a varsity resume that spans three seasons.

Miami Wins a Three-Team Recruiting Battle

The Hurricanes were involved long before Wright reached this stage of his recruitment. Miami was the first college program to offer him a scholarship in 2023, establishing an early connection with a player who would eventually become a priority for programs across the country.

Florida and Texas remained in contention when Wright narrowed his choices to three schools ahead of Thursday’s announcement. Landing his pledge gives Miami an early centerpiece for its 2028 recruiting efforts and a victory over an in-state competitor for a Jacksonville prospect.

Wright’s reputation extends beyond recruiting rankings. MaxPreps placed him first on its list of the nation’s top 10 high school receivers entering the 2026 season, ahead of several prominent senior prospects.

Production Behind the Rankings

According to coach-entered MaxPreps statistics, Wright finished the regular season with 46 receptions for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch and added 92 rushing yards and another score on two carries.

His production has grown since a freshman season that included 646 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Across three varsity seasons, his current MaxPreps totals stand at 121 catches, 2,592 yards, and 29 receiving touchdowns.

Listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-3½ and 215 pounds, Wright offers substantial size at the position. Scouting director Andrew Ivins’ evaluation highlights his ability to compete for contested throws, gain yards after receptions, and contribute as a blocker, while identifying separation quickness as an area for development.

Mandarin’s Postseason Comes Next

Wright enters the playoffs coming off a major performance against St. Augustine. He totaled 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns as Mandarin won 32-31 in overtime on Oct. 30.

That victory sent the Mustangs into the postseason at 9-1 with six consecutive wins. With his college choice announced, Wright’s next opportunity to build on his season will come as Mandarin pursues a playoff run.