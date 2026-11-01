St. Thomas Aquinas and Raines finished perfect regular seasons while keeping their matching winning streaks intact. Both enter the postseason with 24 consecutive victories, the longest current streaks in Florida high school football.

IMG Academy follows with 19 straight wins across three seasons, while Hawthorne extended its run to 18 by beating previously unbeaten Dunnellon.

There is a change at fifth. Cottondale’s 53–38 loss to Union County ended its 11-game streak, allowing King’s Academy and Episcopal School of Jacksonville to move into a tie after winning their SSAA playoff openers.

The totals below count consecutive regular-season and postseason victories through Oct. 31. The list covers 11-man varsity football, including independent and Sunshine State Athletic Association programs. Spring games and preseason exhibitions are excluded.

1 (tied). St. Thomas Aquinas: 24 straight wins

2026 record: 10–0

Next game: Postseason opponent to be announced; FHSAA bracket reveal Friday, Nov. 6.

St. Thomas Aquinas extended its streak with a 49–8 road victory over West Broward on Friday, completing an unbeaten regular season.

The Raiders have won 24 consecutive games since losing 26–23 to Mater Dei in their 2025 opener. Their run includes 14 victories to finish last season and all 10 games this fall.

Aquinas closed the regular season by scoring 176 points over its final three games. Earlier in the year, the Raiders protected their streak in much tighter contests, beating Columbus 31–24 and Chaminade-Madonna 21–20.

The defending Class 5A champions now await their postseason placement, with an Open Division berth in view.

1 (tied). Raines: 24 straight wins

2026 record: 10–0

Next game: Postseason opponent to be announced; FHSAA bracket reveal Friday, Nov. 6.

Raines beat Ribault 52–13 in Saturday’s Northwest Classic to complete its perfect regular season and match Aquinas at 24 consecutive victories.

The overall streak is separate from the Vikings’ run against their rival. Saturday marked Raines’ 10th straight victory in the Northwest Classic series.

Raines has not lost since the 2024 state championship game against Miami Northwestern. The Vikings went 14–0 in 2025 and have added 10 victories this season.

Their closing stretch included a 35–20 road win over Cocoa before Saturday’s rivalry victory. Raines now waits to learn whether its next game will come in the Class 3A playoffs or the Open Division.

3. IMG Academy: 19 straight wins

2026 record: 9–0

Next game: At St. Frances Academy, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. ET.

IMG Academy beat Hun 42–14 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to 19 games.

The Ascenders’ run began with a victory over St. Thomas More in their 2024 finale. They followed that with an unbeaten nine-game season in 2025 and have won their first nine games this fall.

Saturday provided more breathing room than two of IMG’s earlier October victories. The Ascenders edged St. James Performance Academy 44–42 and NFL Academy 42–40 before beating Hun by four touchdowns.

Next comes a trip to Baltimore to face St. Frances Academy, the program responsible for IMG’s last loss on Nov. 1, 2024.

4. Hawthorne: 18 straight wins

2026 record: 10–0

Next game: Postseason opponent to be announced; FHSAA bracket reveal Friday, Nov. 6.

Hawthorne defeated Dunnellon 34–12 on Friday, protecting its own perfect record while handing the Tigers their first loss.

The Hornets have won 18 consecutive games since falling to Oakleaf on Sept. 12, 2025. Eight victories to finish last season, followed by 10 this year, make up the streak.

Hawthorne has ended unbeaten starts in each of its past two appearances. Before facing Dunnellon, the Hornets beat Hardee 38–3 on Oct. 16.

Those results send Hawthorne into the postseason with a perfect regular season secured and an opportunity to extend a winning run that carried it to last year’s state championship.

5 (tied). King’s Academy: 11 straight wins

2026 record: 11–0

Next game: Hosts Satellite, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. ET.

King’s Academy moved into the tie for fifth with a 34–0 victory over Space Coast in the SSAA Atlantic first round.

All 11 wins in the Lions’ streak have come this season. They finished the regular season 10–0 before opening the playoffs with another strong defensive performance.

King’s Academy has allowed just three points over its past three games, following wins over Inlet Grove and Boynton Beach with Friday’s shutout.

The next opponent also remains unbeaten. Satellite visits West Palm Beach at 10–0, with the winner advancing to the Atlantic semifinals.

5 (tied). Episcopal School of Jacksonville: 11 straight wins

2026 record: 11–0

Next game: At Seffner Christian, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. ET.

Episcopal extended its season-long winning streak to 11 with a 37–8 victory over Old Plank Christian Academy in the SSAA 11-man first round.

The Eagles’ run began this season after their 2025 campaign ended with a playoff loss to Impact Christian Academy.

Not every victory has come comfortably. Episcopal held off North Florida Educational Institute 35–34 and Fernandina Beach 20–15 before creating more separation in its postseason opener.

The Eagles now travel to Seffner Christian, which advanced with a 55–18 win over Cornerstone Classical Academy. Episcopal needs another road victory to keep its perfect season alive and reach the semifinals.