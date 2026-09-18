Buchholz vs. Jesuit Live Stream: How to Watch Florida High School Football

Two undefeated Florida high school football teams meet Friday night when Buchholz travels from Gainesville to face Jesuit in Tampa.

Buchholz enters the non-district matchup at 4-0 after outscoring its first four opponents 147-41. Jesuit is 3-0 and has produced a 113-28 scoring margin through its first three games.

The teams also share Vanguard as a common opponent. Buchholz opened its season with a 34-28 victory over the Knights, while Jesuit defeated Vanguard 24-21 two weeks later. Both results required the eventual winner to finish a one-possession game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Field on the Jesuit High School campus. Jesuit directs viewers to the Jesuit Tigers Sports Network on YouTube for its home-game broadcasts. The game-specific video page had not been posted as of Thursday night.

The game will be streamed live by the Jesuit Tigers Sports Network on YouTube, with coverage scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Buchholz vs. Jesuit

What: Buchholz Bobcats at Jesuit Tigers

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Field, Jesuit High School. Tampa, Florida

Live Stream: Jesuit Tigers Sports Network on YouTube

WATCH LIVE: Buchholz vs. Jesuit on the Jesuit Tigers Sports Network

Buchholz Opens Season With Four Wins

Buchholz has followed its six-point victory over Vanguard with three wins by at least 21 points. The Bobcats beat Gainesville 43-6, Eastside 49-7 and West Port 21-0, allowing 13 total points across that three-game stretch.

Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore has accounted for much of the production. He has thrown for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in Buchholz's reported statistics while adding four rushing touchdowns.

Senior receiver Dominik Harvey has 263 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Junior Joshua Menefee has added five rushing touchdowns, while junior Ashton Norris leads the Bobcats at 59.0 rushing yards per game.

Jesuit Builds Around Jack Griffin and Its Defense

Jesuit has combined two decisive wins with its close result against Vanguard. The Tigers opened with a 37-0 victory and most recently defeated Blake 52-7, giving them two games in which the defense allowed seven points or fewer.

Freshman quarterback Jack Griffin has thrown six touchdown passes while completing 59.3 percent of his attempts in the Tigers' reported statistics. Senior receiver Wil Telegdi leads Jesuit with 58.7 receiving yards per game and three touchdown catches. Senior running back Hezekiah Davis has scored four rushing touchdowns.

Kam Housey with the interception, and two plays later Jack Griffin executes some sleight of hand before connecting with Kaden Heggedal for the score!



3:59 to go 1Q:



Blake 7

Jesuit 21#AMDG pic.twitter.com/WNUmrxkgu9 — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) September 12, 2026

The Tigers have also created pressure and takeaways on defense. Senior linebacker Kaden Henderson has four sacks, senior defensive back Kam Housey has two interceptions and senior linebacker Colton Haywood leads the team with 8.7 tackles per game.

Common Opponent Adds Context to Unbeaten Matchup

Friday's game will not count toward either team's district record, but it gives both programs another test before the second half of the regular season. Buchholz competes in Class 5A, while Jesuit is in Class 4A.

The Vanguard results offer the clearest comparison between the teams. Buchholz scored 34 points in its opener, and Jesuit held the Knights to 21 points in its second game. Each team found a way to close a tight game before producing more comfortable victories against its next opponents.

Buchholz will bring several productive skill players to Tampa, while Jesuit will counter with a defense that has allowed 9.3 points per game. The matchup also places Whittemore, who has accounted for 12 touchdowns, opposite a Tigers defense with four reported interceptions from three players.

Fans unable to attend Friday night’s game can watch the live broadcast through the Jesuit Tigers Sports Network on YouTube.