Caedon White Runs for 175 Yards, 4 TDs as Manatee Beats SFA Academy

Manatee running back Caedon White rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries Friday as the Hurricanes defeated SFA Academy 41-21.

White also caught one pass for 24 yards, giving the junior 199 yards from scrimmage in the victory.

It was the latest big performance in a fast start to the season for White, who has established himself as the focal point of Manatee’s running game.

Through three games, White has rushed for 431 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt. He has topped 100 rushing yards in each of Manatee’s first three games.

White Producing Every Week

Manatee is 2-1, with White delivering consistent production regardless of the result.

He opened the season with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 33-26 loss at Plant. A week later, White carried 21 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes bounced back with a 28-17 victory over Naples.

White made an immediate impact against Naples, breaking loose for an 80-yard touchdown on the Hurricanes’ first offensive snap.

TOUCHDOWN: 80 YARDS ON THE FIRST SNAP 🚨



Manatee ‘28 RB Caedon White takes it the distance to open the scoring.



XP good. Hurricanes 7-0. @RecruitManatee pic.twitter.com/bLdfFJYvfH — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) August 28, 2026

Friday’s performance against SFA Academy was his most efficient of the season. White averaged 11.7 yards per carry while scoring four of Manatee’s six touchdowns. His 175 rushing yards also marked a season high.

White has now scored at least one touchdown in each of Manatee’s three games and is averaging 143.7 rushing yards per game. After scoring once in the opener, he has reached the end zone seven times over the past two games.

His production has also increased without requiring a dramatic jump in workload. White needed only 15 carries to produce Friday’s 175-yard performance after combining for 39 attempts over the first two weeks.

White Takes Over as Manatee's Lead Back

White’s emergence as Manatee’s primary running back follows a productive sophomore season in which he rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He shared the workload last season with Keith Smith, who is now at IMG Academy National. With Smith gone, White has stepped into the featured role and already has nearly 60% of the rushing yardage he accumulated during his entire sophomore season.

The carry totals reflect his increased responsibility. White has 54 rushing attempts through three games, and Manatee has relied on him on early downs and in the red zone.

His eight rushing touchdowns already put him two-thirds of the way to his sophomore total of 12.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, White also is beginning to attract attention at the next level. He currently holds college offers from Toledo and Rhode Island.

With 431 rushing yards through three games, White’s expanded role has quickly translated into increased production for the 2-1 Hurricanes.