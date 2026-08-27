Ballantyne Ridge vs. Marvin Ridge: How to Watch After Teams Combine for 112 Points in Openers

If the opening week is any indication, there could be plenty of points on the scoreboard when Ballantyne Ridge and Marvin Ridge meet in a North Carolina high school football matchup.

The two teams combined to score 112 points in their season openers, with Marvin Ridge putting up a staggering 77 and Ballantyne Ridge scoring 35 despite coming up just short.

Ballantyne Ridge will be looking for its first victory of the season, while Marvin Ridge will try to build on a dominant opening performance.

How to Watch Ballantyne Ridge vs. Marvin Ridge

What: Ballantyne Ridge Wolves vs. Marvin Ridge Mavericks



When: Aug. 27, 2026



Time: 6:00 p.m. ET



Where: at Ballantyne High School



Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Ballantyne Ridge vs. Marvin Ridge on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Ballantyne Ridge Looks to Bounce Back

Ballantyne Ridge had no trouble finding the end zone in its opener but couldn't quite keep pace with Lake Wylie in a 41-35 loss.

Osazee Inneh delivered a huge performance for the Wolves, rushing 24 times for 304 yards and three touchdowns. His big night helped Ballantyne Ridge remain within striking distance in a game that produced 76 combined points.

The Wolves will need another strong offensive showing against a Marvin Ridge team that was even more explosive in Week 1.

Marvin Ridge Coming Off 77-Point Outburst

Marvin Ridge couldn't have asked for much more offensively in its season opener, rolling past Cox Mill, 77-13.

Quarterback Levi Kerr completed 9 of 11 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns, averaging nearly 29 yards per completion.

The Mavericks were equally dangerous on the ground. Jake Robbins rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns as Marvin Ridge overwhelmed the Cox Mill defense.

Kerr and Robbins combined for eight touchdowns, giving Ballantyne Ridge two major offensive threats to contend with in the Week 2 matchup.

Watch North Carolina High School Football on NFHS Network

The NFHS Network streams high school sporting events from across the country throughout the 2026-27 school year, including high school football games in North Carolina and throughout the nation.

Fans can watch participating schools live and on demand through the NFHS Network on compatible devices. A subscription may be required to view certain events.

WATCH BALLANTYNE RIDGE VS. MARVIN RIDGE LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

High School On SI will provide coverage of North Carolina high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, schedules, rankings, recruiting news and more.