Arch Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Five-Star Tennessee Commit: ‘What Are They Feeding These Guys?’

Arch Manning tuned in to watch his younger cousin make his high school football debut and came away with a pressing question that we should all be asking: What exactly is going on in the Baylor School cafeteria?

Arch was asked Wednesday about Marshall Manning, the freshman quarterback and son of Peyton Manning, who made his varsity debut last week for Baylor School in Chattanooga. Arch praised his cousin's new football home. But before long his attention drifted to the very large human sharing the Red Raiders' backfield.

Marshall Manning Makes His Baylor Debut

Marshall's debut drew plenty of attention. The 15-year-old entered briefly in the second quarter and completed his first varsity pass before handing off to — you guessed it — Gabriel Georges. He sits behind senior Keegan Croucher, an Ole Miss commit, meaning Baylor's quarterback room already carries enough recruiting attention to need its own notification settings.

"They have a really good running back; he looks yoked," Arch said. "What are they feeding these guys?"

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs the ball against Brentwood Academy during the first half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meet the Five-Star Back Who Caught Arch Manning's Attention

The running back is David Gabriel Georges, and, in Arch's defense, it's a fair question. Gabriel Georges is a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027 and one of the top running backs in the country. The Baylor senior committed to Tennessee in July over Ohio State and Ole Miss and ranks among the top 25 players nationally.

During Baylor's nationally televised opener against Brentwood Academy, Gabriel Georges offered a fairly convincing explanation for all those stars next to his name. He piled up roughly 250 yards from scrimmage. He scored three touchdowns in a 38–20 win, doing most of his damage after halftime, bouncing off defenders and forcing defensive backs to make respectable tackle attempts or make the occasional business decision.

Gabriel Georges has emerged as one of Tennessee's biggest commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Volunteers landed the highly coveted running back in July after a recruitment that included national powers Ohio State and Ole Miss. His combination of size, power and explosiveness has made him one of the nation's most sought-after offensive prospects.

David Gabriel Georges Steals the Spotlight

But even in a game featuring the latest Manning to enter the family business, Gabriel Georges stole some of the spotlight — and, as it turns out, caught the attention of a Manning a few hundred miles away in Austin.

Somewhere inside Baylor's athletic department, somebody may want to check whether Arch's question works as a recruiting slogan.

Come for the education. Stay for chicken patty Tuesday.