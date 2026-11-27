Two of Florida's most accomplished high school football programs will put their seasons on the line Friday night when Chaminade-Madonna travels to face St. Thomas Aquinas in a winner-take-all FHSAA Open Division Pool A showdown.

The stakes couldn't be much higher. Both teams enter the final week of pool play with 1-1 records, and the winner will advance to the Open Division semifinals. The loser will see its season come to an end.

Preview

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Brian Piccolo Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

It's also a rematch of an October thriller that required a dramatic finish. St. Thomas Aquinas rallied from a 20-7 third-quarter deficit to escape with a 21-20 victory, blocking a 20-yard field goal attempt with 1:23 remaining to preserve the win.

The Raiders (11-1) have plenty of postseason experience, having reached eight consecutive state championship games and captured seven straight state titles from 2019-25. But their path toward another championship appearance has become considerably more complicated.

After suffering a 27-24 overtime loss to Lakeland in the first game of Open Division play, the Raiders responded with a 38-16 victory over Venice last week. They'll now look to protect their home field against a familiar opponent.

Chaminade-Madonna (9-3) has its own impressive postseason pedigree, having reached 10 consecutive state championship games. The Lions appeared to be in excellent position to secure a semifinal berth last week before Lakeland rallied from a 21-0 deficit to hand them a heartbreaking 28-27 defeat.

Quarterback Brady Quinn remains a major difference-maker for the Lions. The four-star prospect threw for 422 yards and three touchdowns against Lakeland, continuing to showcase the explosive passing attack that makes Chaminade-Madonna dangerous.

Wide receiver Tromon Isaac Jr. is another player the Raiders must account for. The dynamic playmaker has been a consistent big-play threat, while running back Amos Bradford provides another dimension to the Lions' offense.

St. Thomas Aquinas counters with an experienced, physical roster of its own. Quarterback Blake Calixte has thrown for 13 touchdowns, while running back Tyler Reid has been a key component of the Raiders' ground attack. Defensively, Wyatt Smith has emerged as a disruptive force, recording 17 sacks.

The first meeting was decided by a single point and a pivotal special-teams play. With another season hanging in the balance, Friday's rematch figures to deliver another memorable chapter in this South Florida rivalry.

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