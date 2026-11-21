Florida’s second week of Open Division pool play produced three final scores Friday and one game still to come. Lakeland pulled off another road win in dramatic fashion, St. Thomas Aquinas responded to its opening loss, and Columbus stayed unbeaten in Pool B. Heavy rain moved Miami Central’s matchup with West Boca Raton to Saturday.

Open Division final scores - Friday, Nov. 20

Pool A

No. 5 Lakeland 28, No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna 27

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 38, No. 8 Venice 16

Pool B

No. 2 Columbus 28, No. 7 Raines 6

No. 6 Miami Central vs. No. 3 West Boca Raton — Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. ET at Wellington High School

Lakeland 28, Chaminade-Madonna 27

Lakeland trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter before scoring 28 consecutive points. Quarterback Kelin Hendrix ran for three touchdowns, the last of which gave the Dreadnaughts a 22-21 lead at the end of the third quarter. Ahnarri Cooper added a long touchdown run with 3:02 left to make it 28-21 after Chaminade-Madonna blocked the extra point. Brady Quinn found Tromon Isaac for a late Lions touchdown, but a bad snap spoiled the two-point attempt with 39 seconds remaining.

The Dreadnaughts are 2-0 in Pool A after beating St. Thomas Aquinas in overtime last week. With Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna both at 1-1 and set to face each other next Friday, Lakeland is guaranteed one of the pool’s two state semifinal spots out of Pool A.

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Venice 16

The Raiders answered last week’s loss to Lakeland with a road victory over Venice. Aquinas improved to 1-1 in Pool A; the Indians fell to 0-2 after opening pool play with a 35-0 loss to Chaminade-Madonna. Aquinas hosts Chaminade-Madonna on Nov. 27 in a game that will decide the pool’s other semifinal qualifier. Venice finishes pool play at Lakeland.

Columbus 28, Raines 6

Columbus followed its 40-3 opening win over Miami Central with a second decisive result, holding Raines to six points in Jacksonville. The Explorers have outscored their first two pool opponents 68-9 and stand at 2-0. Raines dropped to 0-2 after losing to West Boca Raton in the opening round. Columbus closes pool play against West Boca on Nov. 27, while Raines faces Miami Central.

Miami Central–West Boca Raton moved to Saturday

Saturday’s game will complete Week 2 and clarify Pool B. West Boca enters 1-0 after beating Raines 28-7; Miami Central is 0-1 after its loss to Columbus. The matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET at Wellington High School after heavy rain forced a change of date and venue. If the Bulls win, they and Columbus will both be 2-0 and will have secured Pool B’s two semifinal places. A Central win would leave those places undecided entering the final round.

The semifinal implications follow the FHSAA rule that the top two teams in each pool advance. Lakeland, even if it should at Venice next week will be the top seed from Pool A, while the St. Thomas Aquinas-Chaminade Madonna winner will also advance.

Columbus has also clinched a spot in the state semifinals out of Pool B. With a win on Saturday, West Boca Raton will also claim its spot in the semifinals. The meeting between the two teams next week would then determine which one wins the pool and which goes to the semifinals as the second seed.