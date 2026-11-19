The 2026 Florida high school football playoffs return Friday, Nov. 20, with regional semifinal matchups across Classes 1A through 6A and the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association's inaugural Open Division tournament.

The biggest development of opening weekend came in the Open Division, where Lakeland defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 27-24, delivering a major early surprise in the new championship format.

Chaminade-Madonna also made an emphatic statement, shutting out Venice 35-0, while Columbus rolled past Miami Central 40-3 and West Boca Raton defeated Raines 28-7.

Unlike the traditional single-elimination brackets, the Open Division uses a three-week pool-play format. The Nov. 13 results do not eliminate any of the eight participants, making the Nov. 20 matchups particularly important in determining which programs advance to the state semifinals.

Elsewhere, the first round produced several noteworthy results, including Pine Forest's 34-31 victory over Bishop Kenny in Class 3A, Lake Mary's 28-25 upset of Creekside in Class 6A and Westminster Christian's 35-34 win over Gulliver Prep in Class 2A.

The traditional classification tournaments continue with regional semifinals Nov. 20, regional finals Nov. 27 and state semifinals Dec. 4. The Open Division state semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 5.

Here is the updated classification-by-classification breakdown of the Florida high school football playoff brackets, including upcoming games, opening-round scores and links to the complete tournaments.

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Florida Open Division High School Football Playoff Bracket

The inaugural Open Division championship race became much more interesting after Lakeland's opening-round victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Lakeland defeated the top-seeded Raiders 27-24 and will now face Chaminade-Madonna, which dominated Venice 35-0.

St. Thomas Aquinas will attempt to rebound against Venice in the other Pool A matchup.

In Pool B, Columbus made a strong opening statement with a 40-3 victory over Miami Central.

West Boca Raton also impressed, defeating Raines 28-7 to remain undefeated.

Columbus will now face Raines, while West Boca Raton meets Miami Central.

Open Division Pool Play — Friday, Nov. 20

Pool A

No. 8 Venice at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 5 Lakeland at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna

Pool B

No. 7 Raines at No. 2 Columbus

No. 6 Miami Central at No. 3 West Boca Raton

Open Division First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Lakeland 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 24

Chaminade-Madonna 35, Venice 0

Columbus 40, Miami Central 3

West Boca Raton 28, Raines 7

The third round of pool play is scheduled for Nov. 27, followed by the state semifinals Dec. 5.

VIEW THE UPDATED FLORIDA OPEN DIVISION PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 6A Florida High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several undefeated contenders, including Vero Beach, Alonso and Cypress Bay.

Vero Beach advanced with an opening-round victory and will face Dr. Phillips, which enters the regional semifinals after eliminating a higher-seeded opponent.

Seminole defeated Lake Brantley 50-36 and will face Lake Mary, which surprised Creekside 28-25.

DeLand continued its impressive season with a 42-7 victory over Spruce Creek and will face Mainland, which survived a 31-28 contest against Winter Park.

In South Florida, Cypress Bay will attempt to preserve its unbeaten season against Western, while Palmetto faces West Broward.

Class 6A Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 5 Lake Mary at No. 1 Seminole

No. 3 Mainland at No. 2 DeLand

Region 2

No. 5 Dr. Phillips at No. 1 Vero Beach

No. 3 Lake Nona at No. 2 Edgewater

Region 3

No. 4 Plant City at No. 1 Riverview

No. 3 Lennard at No. 2 Alonso

Region 4

No. 4 West Broward at No. 1 Palmetto

No. 3 Western at No. 2 Cypress Bay

Class 6A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Seminole 50, Lake Brantley 36

Lake Mary 28, Creekside 25

DeLand 42, Spruce Creek 7

Mainland 31, Winter Park 28

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 5A Florida High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several traditional powers, including Mandarin, Buchholz, Armwood and Tampa Bay Tech.

Mandarin opened the playoffs with a 35-7 victory over Oakleaf and will face Evans, which defeated Bartram Trail 26-13.

Buchholz defeated Ponte Vedra 37-6 and will meet Nease, which survived a 35-34 victory over Pace.

In Region 3, Armwood and Tampa Bay Tech remain among the leading contenders. Armwood faces Sumner, while Tampa Bay Tech meets Palmetto.

South Florida's Region 4 features Archbishop McCarthy against Southridge and Coconut Creek against Monarch.

Class 5A Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 4 Evans at No. 1 Mandarin

No. 3 Nease at No. 2 Buchholz

Region 2

No. 4 Gaither at No. 1 Sebring

No. 3 Osceola at No. 2 Oviedo

Region 3

No. 4 Sumner at No. 1 Armwood

No. 3 Palmetto at No. 2 Tampa Bay Tech

Region 4

No. 4 Southridge at No. 1 Archbishop McCarthy

No. 3 Monarch at No. 2 Coconut Creek

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Mandarin 35, Oakleaf 7

Evans 26, Bartram Trail 13

Buchholz 37, Ponte Vedra 6

Nease 35, Pace 34

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 4A Florida High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several compelling regional semifinal matchups, including undefeated Columbia against Choctawhatchee and American Heritage against Norland.

Columbia opened the postseason with a 35-0 shutout of Clay and will attempt to continue its undefeated season against Choctawhatchee.

St. Augustine also advanced and will meet the winner of the opening-round matchup between ED White and Rickards.

In Region 2, Bishop Moore faces Vanguard, while Jones meets Lake Wales in a matchup between two Central Florida contenders.

Port Charlotte will host Dunbar in Region 3, while Jesuit meets South Fort Myers.

South Florida's Region 4 features American Heritage against Norland and McArthur against Miramar.

Class 4A Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 4 Choctawhatchee at No. 1 Columbia

ED White/Rickards winner at No. 2 St. Augustine

Region 2

No. 4 Vanguard at No. 1 Bishop Moore

No. 3 Lake Wales at No. 2 Jones

Region 3

No. 4 Dunbar at No. 1 Port Charlotte

No. 6 South Fort Myers at No. 2 Jesuit

Region 4

No. 4 Norland at No. 1 American Heritage

No. 7 Miramar at No. 3 McArthur

Class 4A First-Round Results — Nov. 13

Columbia 35, Clay 0

St. Augustine 42, Lincoln 7

Bishop Moore 45, River Ridge 0

Vanguard 34, Zephyrhills 0

Port Charlotte 54, Gulf Coast 17

American Heritage 31, Blanche Ely 0

Miramar 21, Miami Northwestern 7

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A Florida High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several undefeated contenders and one of the biggest surprises from the opening round.

Fifth-seeded Pine Forest eliminated fourth-seeded Bishop Kenny 34-31 and will now face top-seeded Godby, which defeated Palatka 42-0.

Baker County will host Wakulla in the other Region 1 semifinal.

In Region 2, undefeated Merritt Island delivered a dominant 63-0 victory over Tenoroc and will face Santa Fe, which defeated Dunnellon 35-7.

Eau Gallie will meet unbeaten The Villages Charter, which defeated South Sumter 42-7.

Cardinal Mooney, Cardinal Gibbons and Bishop Verot also advanced with convincing opening-round victories.

Class 3A Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 5 Pine Forest at No. 1 Godby

No. 3 Wakulla at No. 2 Baker County

Region 2

No. 4 Santa Fe at No. 1 Merritt Island

No. 3 The Villages Charter at No. 2 Eau Gallie

Region 3

No. 5 Tarpon Springs at No. 1 Cardinal Mooney

No. 3 Braden River at No. 2 Nature Coast Tech

Region 4

No. 5 North Miami Beach at No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 6 Miami Springs at No. 2 Bishop Verot

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Godby 42, Palatka 0

Pine Forest 34, Bishop Kenny 31

Baker County 28, South Walton 7

Wakulla 53, Bay 33

Merritt Island 63, Tenoroc 0

Santa Fe 35, Dunnellon 7

Eau Gallie 25, Titusville 10

The Villages Charter 42, South Sumter 7

Cardinal Mooney 49, Dunedin 0

Tarpon Springs 20, Robinson 13

Nature Coast Tech 27, Gibbs 7

Braden River 17, Jefferson 14

Cardinal Gibbons 53, Jackson 18

North Miami Beach 27, Glades Central 10

Bishop Verot 47, Key West 7

Miami Springs 33, Dillard 22

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A Florida High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several traditional small-school powers, including Bolles, The First Academy, Clearwater Central Catholic and Cardinal Newman.

Bolles opened the playoffs with a 49-7 victory over Freeport and will meet Florida State University School, which defeated Andrew Jackson 42-6.

Pensacola Catholic will host Walton in the other Region 1 semifinal.

In Region 2, The First Academy faces Tampa Catholic, while Clearwater Central Catholic meets Berkeley Prep.

South Florida's Region 3 features Cardinal Newman against Edison and Saint Andrew's against Booker T. Washington.

In Region 4, Immaculata-La Salle will face Westminster Christian, which survived a 35-34 victory over Gulliver Prep. Killian meets Ransom Everglades in the other semifinal.

Class 2A Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 4 Florida State University School at No. 1 Bolles

No. 3 Walton at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic

Region 2

No. 4 Tampa Catholic at No. 1 The First Academy

No. 3 Berkeley Prep at No. 2 Clearwater Central Catholic

Region 3

No. 4 Edison at No. 1 Cardinal Newman

No. 3 Booker T. Washington at No. 2 Saint Andrew's

Region 4

No. 4 Westminster Christian at No. 1 Immaculata-La Salle

No. 3 Ransom Everglades at No. 2 Killian

Class 2A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Bolles 49, Freeport 7

Florida State University School 42, Andrew Jackson 6

Pensacola Catholic 41, Destin 8

Walton 39, Gadsden County 6

The First Academy 35, Calvary Christian 7

Tampa Catholic 32, Cocoa 16

Clearwater Central Catholic 48, Lakewood 13

Berkeley Prep 35, Bradford 7

Westminster Christian 35, Gulliver Prep 34

Ransom Everglades 35, Somerset Academy Silver Palms 6

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A Florida High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features 16 remaining teams competing across four regions, with several impressive opening-round performances.

Madison County advanced with a 36-6 victory over Chipley and will face Holmes County, which defeated Taylor County 40-20.

Blountstown shut out Marianna 40-0 and will meet Fort White, which rolled past Baker 49-7.

In Region 2, Trinity Christian Academy defeated Father Lopez 41-0 and will face Melbourne Central Catholic.

Hawthorne advanced with a 44-7 victory over Chiefland and will meet University Christian, which defeated Wildwood 56-13.

Carrollwood Day produced one of the highest-scoring performances of the opening round, defeating First Baptist Academy 70-19.

St. Petersburg Catholic scored 67 points in its victory over Community School of Naples, setting up a regional semifinal against Carrollwood Day.

In South Florida, True North Classical Academy faces Archbishop Carroll, while John Carroll Catholic meets Pahokee.

Class 1A Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 4 Holmes County at No. 1 Madison County

No. 3 Fort White at No. 2 Blountstown

Region 2

No. 4 Melbourne Central Catholic at No. 1 Trinity Christian Academy

No. 3 University Christian at No. 2 Hawthorne

Region 3

No. 4 St. Petersburg Catholic at No. 1 Carrollwood Day

No. 3 St. John Neumann at No. 2 Lakeland Christian

Region 4

No. 4 Archbishop Carroll at No. 1 True North Classical Academy

No. 3 Pahokee at No. 2 John Carroll Catholic

Class 1A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Madison County 36, Chipley 6

Holmes County 40, Taylor County 20

Blountstown 40, Marianna 0

Fort White 49, Baker 7

Trinity Christian Academy 41, Father Lopez 0

Melbourne Central Catholic 38, Williston 6

Hawthorne 44, Chiefland 7

University Christian 56, Wildwood 13

Carrollwood Day 70, First Baptist Academy 19

St. Petersburg Catholic 67, Community School of Naples 34

Lakeland Christian 54, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 6

St. John Neumann 36, Victory Christian Academy 21

Archbishop Carroll 28, Benjamin 0

John Carroll Catholic 7, Somerset Prep 0 (forfeit)

Pahokee 42, Palmer Trinity 0

True North Classical Academy received a first-round bye.

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Florida Invitational Tournament and Independent Football Playoff Brackets

In addition to the seven primary FHSAA championship tournaments, Florida's postseason includes the Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT), independent-school tournaments and Sunshine State Athletic Association championships.

The FIT tournaments continue Nov. 19, with additional rounds scheduled for Nov. 27.

The FIT 1A-3A and FIT 4A-6A brackets provide additional postseason opportunities for participating programs.

The Sunshine State Athletic Association's 11-man and eight-man tournaments are also nearing their championship rounds.

VIEW THE FIT 1A-3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

VIEW THE FIT 4A-6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

VIEW ALL FLORIDA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

When Are the 2026 Florida High School Football State Championships?

The FHSAA has established the following postseason schedule for the Open Division and Classes 1A through 6A.

Regional semifinals for Classes 1A-6A and the second round of Open Division pool play are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

Regional finals and the final round of Open Division pool play follow Friday, Nov. 27.

State semifinals for Classes 1A-6A are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

The Open Division state semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in Middleton.

The seven FHSAA state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 9-12 at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

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What's Next in the Florida High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 playoff schedule features several compelling storylines, beginning with Lakeland's attempt to build on its upset of St. Thomas Aquinas in the Open Division.

Lakeland will face Chaminade-Madonna, while St. Thomas Aquinas attempts to rebound against Venice.

In Pool B, Columbus and West Boca Raton will attempt to preserve their strong starts against Raines and Miami Central.

Among the traditional classifications, undefeated Vero Beach and Cypress Bay headline Class 6A, while Mandarin, Buchholz, Armwood and Tampa Bay Tech remain among the Class 5A contenders.

Columbia and American Heritage are among the teams to watch in Class 4A, while Merritt Island, The Villages Charter and Cardinal Gibbons headline several compelling Class 3A matchups.

With regional championships approaching and the inaugural Open Division adding a new dimension to the postseason, Florida's road to the December state championships is entering a critical stretch.

High School On SI will continue updating the Florida high school football playoff brackets with regional semifinal scores, championship matchups and state championship results throughout the postseason.