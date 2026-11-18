K’Majay Jenkins has accelerated his college timeline and secured a place at Kansas.

The DME Academy small forward signed with the Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self announced Tuesday, Nov. 17. Previously a member of the 2028 recruiting class, Jenkins reclassified and will enter Kansas as a freshman for the 2027–28 season.

The signing gives the Daytona Beach program another connection to major college basketball while establishing the next destination for a prospect whose high school career began in South Carolina.

Kansas Adds Athleticism on the Wing

Kansas lists Jenkins at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds. The Anderson, South Carolina, native plays for Matt Panaggio at DME after previously attending Westside High School in his hometown.

Self’s evaluation emphasized Jenkins’ athleticism, effort, and rebounding, along with the potential for continued improvement. In Kansas’ announcement, the coach described those qualities as strengths that could help Jenkins adjust to Division I competition offensively and defensively.

Jenkins carried a four-star rating and ranked No. 52 in 247Sports’ 2028 class before reclassifying.

That ranking reflects his standing in his previous recruiting group rather than a new placement among 2027 prospects.

His decision also gives Kansas its first known addition to the 2027 class, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

Recruitment Followed Productive High School and Summer Play

Jenkins reported his Kansas scholarship offer Oct. 25, the same day he reportedly visited Lawrence for the Jayhawks’ exhibition against Duke. His other offers included Florida State, California, and West Virginia.

His background includes production as both a scorer and rebounder. During his sophomore season at Westside in 2024–25, Jenkins averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds, according to MaxPreps figures reported by the Journal-World.

Kansas credited him with summer AAU averages of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, along with two steals and two blocks per game.

That statistical profile extends beyond finishing possessions. The assists point to a role creating opportunities for teammates, while his rebounding gives him another way to contribute when he is not scoring.

The move to DME has placed the next stage of that development in Florida, where he will complete his preparation before joining Self’s program.

DME Heads to Miami This Weekend

Florida fans will have an upcoming opportunity to watch Jenkins’ program at the MADE Hoops Miami Tip-Off.

DME is scheduled to face Wellington Sports Academy at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Miami Senior High School. The event runs Nov. 20–22 and includes IMG Academy, Columbus and Prolific Prep.

For Jenkins, the remainder of the prep season now comes with a shorter runway to college. His signing settles where he will play next, while reclassification makes his final year at DME the immediate preparation for a move to the Big 12.