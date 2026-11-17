Cayden Daughtry is taking his scoring ability to Fayetteville.

The five-star Calvary Christian Academy point guard committed to Arkansas on Monday, Nov. 16, giving John Calipari one of the country’s leading prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Daughtry chose the Razorbacks over Florida State, Miami, and Louisville, according to 247Sports. His decision follows an official visit to Arkansas that began Oct. 30 and settles a recruitment that included several major programs across the country.

For the Fort Lauderdale school’s standout, the commitment adds a college destination to a year already marked by national recognition and substantial production against elite competition.

Arkansas Lands One of the Nation’s Top Guards

Daughtry ranks No. 3 overall in 247Sports’ individual rankings. The service’s Composite rankings, which combine evaluations from multiple recruiting outlets, place him No. 4 nationally and No. 2 among point guards.

Arkansas secured his pledge after hosting him on the final official visit of his recruitment, according to 247Sports.

Calipari’s history with guards offers a notable backdrop to the decision. His former players include Derrick Rose, John Wall, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and Tyrese Maxey.

Daughtry will enter that developmental environment with an established ability to carry a scoring load while also creating opportunities for teammates.

Summer Success Carried Into Overtime Elite

Daughtry helped the Florida Rebels win the Peach Jam championship in July, averaging 32.3 points and 6.1 assists during the event. He also earned Nike EYBL MVP recognition, building a summer résumé that strengthened his standing among the nation’s top recruits.

His production has continued with Fear of God in Overtime Elite.

Through six games, Daughtry is averaging 39.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, according to OTE’s official statistics. He is shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

Those averages include 44 points against City Reapers on Nov. 13 and 38 points with seven assists against YNG Dreamerz the following night.

He has scored at least 32 points in every appearance this season, providing consistent offense rather than relying on one exceptional performance to elevate his average.

Miami Games Follow Commitment

South Florida fans will have an opportunity to watch the new Arkansas commit this week.

Fear of God faces City Reapers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Miami, followed by a matchup with Cold Hearts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Daughtry enters those games with his college choice settled and another opportunity to build on his strong start. For Arkansas, Monday’s decision secures a guard whose recent performances have combined high-volume scoring with efficient shooting and steady playmaking.