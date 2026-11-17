Kimario Sherman has made his college basketball decision official, giving USF a local signee with uncommon size in the middle.

The Bulls announced the Westminster Academy center’s signing Nov. 12, following his verbal commitment in October. USF lists Sherman at 7-foot-2 and 300 pounds, making the Fort Lauderdale prospect a substantial addition to head coach Chris Mack’s 2027 recruiting class.

Sherman joins a recruiting group that also includes Combine Academy point guard King Kendrick, pairing an interior prospect with a backcourt addition as Mack builds his future roster.

October Visit Led to Commitment

Sherman committed to USF during a campus visit, according to Rivals’ Oct. 4 report. He made the decision before leaving Tampa, choosing the Bulls after also drawing scholarship offers from programs including East Carolina, Iona, and Ohio.

The November signing follows through on that earlier pledge rather than marking a new commitment.

Rivals currently ranks Sherman No. 129 nationally and No. 19 among centers in the 2027 class. He carries a three-star rating, placing him inside the service’s Rivals150 as he continues his high school career at Westminster.

His ranking provides context for the addition, but his development over the coming season will help determine how his game translates against college competition.

Summer Production Adds to His Recruiting Profile

Sherman played for Outside the Perimeter on the Puma Pro16 circuit this summer, averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in roughly 23 minutes per game, according to Rivals.

Those figures give a snapshot of his production outside the high school season. They also provide a baseline for evaluating his progress as he prepares for the transition from Westminster to the American Conference.

In USF’s signing announcement, Mack emphasized Sherman’s finishing touch, athletic ability and potential to contribute offensively and defensively. The coach also pointed to continued development as part of the plan for the incoming center.

That assessment makes his senior season an opportunity to build on the attributes that attracted USF while preparing for the demands of a college frontcourt.

Sherman Will Join a Short List of USF Big Men

According to USF, Sherman will become the 10th seven-footer in program history. At his listed height, he would tie for the second-tallest player to suit up for the Bulls.

Former USF center Jordan Omogbehin, now known to WWE audiences as Omos, stands atop that list at 7-foot-3.

Sherman’s route to Tampa has included several high school stops. The Macon, Georgia, native previously attended Central-Macon, Norcross, and Oak Hill Academy before Westminster.



His next move will keep him in Florida, with his college destination settled as he continues preparing for the next level.