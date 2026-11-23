The Florida high school boys basketball season began Monday, Nov. 16, and the first week delivered everything from one-point finishes to triple-digit performances. The results below are a selection of confirmed varsity boys finals, not a complete statewide scoreboard.

Oak Ridge supplied one of Saturday’s biggest numbers. The Pioneers beat Riviera Prep 107–70 at the Miami Made Hoops event at Miami High, four days after opening their season with a 94–29 victory over Dr. Phillips. Those two wins put 201 points on Oak Ridge’s side of the scoreboard in its first two reported games.

Montverde Academy’s national team opened its regular season Thursday with an 80–53 win over Oak Hill Academy in a Nike EYBL Scholastic matchup. Isaiah Hamilton led the Eagles with 18 points and six rebounds. Javion Tyndale added 16 points and six rebounds, while Xavier Skipworth scored 13. Montverde outscored Oak Hill 54–28 in the paint.

Defending Class 3A champion Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale began with an 88–75 win at Highlands Christian on Monday. St. Thomas Aquinas also won twice during opening week, beating Dillard 77–62 on Tuesday and Suncoast 69–57 on Saturday.

Florida Christian collected wins over True North Classical Academy, Archbishop McCarthy and Palmer Trinity. Sickles opened with three victories of its own, defeating Jefferson, Gaither and Spoto on consecutive days.

There were close calls elsewhere. Lakeland Christian escaped Seffner Christian 68–67 on opening night, Mandarin snuck past Baldwin 71–70 on Wednesday, and Western beat Schoolhouse Prep 77–73 on Saturday.

Opening Week Boys Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 16

NSU University 87, Miami Country Day 58

Blanche Ely 58, Western 56

Lakeland Christian 68, Seffner Christian 67

Bolles 83, Cornerstone Classical Academy 23

Sickles 85, Jefferson 19

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Cardinal Gibbons 81, Pine Crest 41

Armwood 79, Strawberry Crest 52

Sickles 73, Gaither 38

Miami Christian 95, Don Soffer Aventura 27

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Mandarin 71, Baldwin 70

Orlando Christian Prep 57, Lake Brantley 51

Sickles 72, Spoto 29

Florida Christian 82, Archbishop McCarthy 71

Thursday, Nov. 19

Jesuit 70, Sunlake 57

Chipley 74, Crossroad Academy 62

Dunedin 76, IMG Academy Silver 69

Friday, Nov. 20

Florida Christian 69, Palmer Trinity 35

Wharton 67, Freedom 58

Armwood 69, Middleton 26

Hillsborough 77, Chamberlain 32

Mater Academy Charter 78, Immaculata-La Salle 39

Saturday, Nov. 21

Oak Ridge 107, Riviera Prep 70

St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Suncoast 57

Saint Andrew’s 79, Spanish River 52

Western 77, Schoolhouse Prep 73