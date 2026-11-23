Florida High School Basketball Opening Week Scores: Oak Ridge, Montverde Make Early Statements
The Florida high school boys basketball season began Monday, Nov. 16, and the first week delivered everything from one-point finishes to triple-digit performances. The results below are a selection of confirmed varsity boys finals, not a complete statewide scoreboard.
Oak Ridge supplied one of Saturday’s biggest numbers. The Pioneers beat Riviera Prep 107–70 at the Miami Made Hoops event at Miami High, four days after opening their season with a 94–29 victory over Dr. Phillips. Those two wins put 201 points on Oak Ridge’s side of the scoreboard in its first two reported games.
Montverde Academy’s national team opened its regular season Thursday with an 80–53 win over Oak Hill Academy in a Nike EYBL Scholastic matchup. Isaiah Hamilton led the Eagles with 18 points and six rebounds. Javion Tyndale added 16 points and six rebounds, while Xavier Skipworth scored 13. Montverde outscored Oak Hill 54–28 in the paint.
Defending Class 3A champion Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale began with an 88–75 win at Highlands Christian on Monday. St. Thomas Aquinas also won twice during opening week, beating Dillard 77–62 on Tuesday and Suncoast 69–57 on Saturday.
Florida Christian collected wins over True North Classical Academy, Archbishop McCarthy and Palmer Trinity. Sickles opened with three victories of its own, defeating Jefferson, Gaither and Spoto on consecutive days.
There were close calls elsewhere. Lakeland Christian escaped Seffner Christian 68–67 on opening night, Mandarin snuck past Baldwin 71–70 on Wednesday, and Western beat Schoolhouse Prep 77–73 on Saturday.
Opening Week Boys Basketball Scores
Monday, Nov. 16
NSU University 87, Miami Country Day 58
Blanche Ely 58, Western 56
Lakeland Christian 68, Seffner Christian 67
Bolles 83, Cornerstone Classical Academy 23
Sickles 85, Jefferson 19
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Cardinal Gibbons 81, Pine Crest 41
Armwood 79, Strawberry Crest 52
Sickles 73, Gaither 38
Miami Christian 95, Don Soffer Aventura 27
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Mandarin 71, Baldwin 70
Orlando Christian Prep 57, Lake Brantley 51
Sickles 72, Spoto 29
Florida Christian 82, Archbishop McCarthy 71
Thursday, Nov. 19
Jesuit 70, Sunlake 57
Chipley 74, Crossroad Academy 62
Dunedin 76, IMG Academy Silver 69
Friday, Nov. 20
Florida Christian 69, Palmer Trinity 35
Wharton 67, Freedom 58
Armwood 69, Middleton 26
Hillsborough 77, Chamberlain 32
Mater Academy Charter 78, Immaculata-La Salle 39
Saturday, Nov. 21
Oak Ridge 107, Riviera Prep 70
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Suncoast 57
Saint Andrew’s 79, Spanish River 52
Western 77, Schoolhouse Prep 73
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.