Florida High School Boys Basketball Final Scores: November 17 Roundup
Atlantic earned a 70–65 victory over Dwyer, and St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Dillard 77–62 as Florida’s high school boys basketball season continued Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Palm Beach County results also included Cardinal Newman’s 57–47 win over American Heritage, Wellington’s 51–30 victory against Park Vista and Benjamin’s 80–41 defeat of Lake Worth Christian.
In Broward County, Cardinal Gibbons beat Pine Crest 81–41, North Broward Prep defeated Doral Academy 74–52, and Piper edged Stoneman Douglas 61–60.
Close finishes elsewhere included Vanguard’s 57–56 victory over Eustis, Beachside’s 41–39 win against Ridgeview, and Newsome’s 56–54 result against East Bay.
Below are reported final scores from Tuesday’s games.
South Florida and Palm Beach County
American 72, Coral Reef 62
Atlantic (Delray Beach) 70, Dwyer 65
Benjamin 80, Lake Worth Christian 41
Boca Raton Christian 66, Somerset Prep 38
Booker T. Washington 65, North Miami Beach 53
Cardinal Gibbons 81, Pine Crest 41
Cardinal Newman 57, American Heritage 47
David Posnack Jewish Day 71, Cushman 40
Deerfield Beach 68, Hallandale 20
Dr. Joaquin Garcia 53, Forest Hill 23
Dr. Krop 58, TERRA Environmental 51
Flanagan 73, FAU High 63
Highlands Christian 86, Palm Beach Prep 68
JC Bermudez Doral 75, Westland Hialeah 32
Marathon 68, Coral Shores 58
Miami 57, Coral Park 47
Miami Beach 82, iMater Charter 44
Miami Christian 95, Don Soffer Aventura 27
Miramar 70, Coral Gables 42
North Broward Prep 74, Doral Academy 52
Piper 61, Stoneman Douglas 60
Ransom Everglades 49, Hebrew Academy 46
Sagemont Prep 79, Palmetto 68
St. Thomas Aquinas 77, Dillard 62
The Greene School 62, Berean Christian 44
Varela 61, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 58
Wellington 51, Park Vista 30
Tampa Bay and West Central Florida
Anclote 66, Kirkland Ranch 56
Angeline Academy of Innovation 53, Cristo Rey Tampa 17
Armwood 79, Strawberry Crest 52
Bayshore 73, Lakewood Ranch 59
Bell 69, Cornerstone Academy 50
Bloomingdale 60, Riverview 48
Brandon 59, Middleton 15
Calvary Christian 69, Seffner Christian 60
Cambridge Christian 61, Bradenton Christian 57
Carrollwood Day 71, Lakeland Christian 59
Crystal River 76, East Ridge 43
Cypress Creek 58, Fivay 49
Foundation Christian Academy 63, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 48
George Jenkins 53, McKeel Academy 46
Gulf Coast HEAT 54, Classical Academy (Sarasota) 29
Hillsborough 64, Freedom 44
King 56, Chamberlain 35
Land O’ Lakes Christian 50, Lakes Church Academy 46
Morgan 70, Lennard 47
Newsome 56, East Bay 54
Parrish Community 67, Palmetto 33
Pasco 66, Citrus 59
Plant 74, Leto 24
Plant City 75, Durant 61
Robinson 77, Jefferson 43
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 66, Admiral Farragut 61
Sarasota Christian 54, Sarasota Military Academy 11
Sickles 73, Gaither 38
South Marion 72, Hernando 29
St. Petersburg 75, Seminole 69
St. Petersburg Catholic 75, Indian Rocks Christian 43
Sumner 83, Spoto 48
Sunlake 68, Wesley Chapel 42
Victory Christian Academy 68, Bell Creek Academy 54
Weeki Wachee 81, Tarpon Springs 51
Wharton 63, Tampa Bay Tech 38
Central Florida and Space Coast
Altamonte Christian 72, Calvary Chapel Academy 51
Atlantic (Port Orange) 74, Seabreeze 36
Cocoa Beach 62, Cocoa 50
DeLand 72, Taylor 32
Florida Prep 63, Astronaut 33
Gateway 57, University 54
Halifax Academy 69, Beacon of Hope Christian 23
Hope Academy 84, Hernando Christian Academy 19
Horizon 86, Trinity Prep 52
International Community 76, Legacy Charter 61
Lake Nona 53, Boone 46
Leesburg 67, Wildwood 46, Melbourne 60, The Master’s Academy 47
North Kissimmee Christian 72, Family Christian Academy 56
Osceola 64, IMG Academy Black 51
Pathways 70, Bishop Moore 61
Satellite 61, Melbourne Central Catholic 57
St. Cloud 47, Cypress Creek 43
St. John Lutheran 50, Seven Rivers Christian 22
The First Academy 88, Christian Learning Academy 40
Trinity Christian Academy 69, McLaughlin 32
Vanguard 57, Eustis 56
Viera 77, Titusville 67
Windermere 77, Olympia 59
Windermere Prep 73, Foundation Academy 39
Northeast Florida and North Central Florida
Andrew Jackson 61, Tocoi Creek 58
Atlantic Coast 78, Mandarin 43
Beachside 41, Ridgeview 39
Bishop Kenny 80, University Christian 43
Creekside 77, Christ’s Church Academy 27
ED White 65, Raines 54
Flagler Palm Coast 72, Bartram Trail 38
Fleming Island 63, North Florida Educational Institute 40
Harvest Community 58, Englewood 44
HEART HomeSchool 77, Riverside Christian 22
Oak Hall 72, West Port 41
Old Plank Christian Academy 66, Cedar Creek Christian 41
Potter’s House Christian Blue 85, Joshua Christian Academy 51
Ribault 59, Riverside 49
Saint Francis Catholic Academy 55, Cornerstone Academy 52
Santa Fe 58, The Rock 43
St. Augustine 58, Matanzas 48
St. Johns Country Day 72, St. Johns Classical Academy 47
Stanton 58. Eagle’s View 44
West Nassau 76, Keystone Heights 69
Wolfson 57, Sandalwood 52
Yulee 74, Middleburg 62
Panhandle and Big Bend
Altha 61, Aucilla Christian 54
Baker 64, Paxton 52
Graceville 54, Slocomb (Ala.) 23
Gulf Breeze 77, Escambia 50
Laurel Hill 48, Vernon 31
Leon 72, St. John Paul II 25
Maclay 61, Community Leadership Academy 39
Mosley 75, Fort Walton Beach 71
Munroe 92, Grace Christian Academy 18
Navarre 67, Crestview 58
Niceville 70, Pine Forest 38
Pensacola 61, Foley (Ala.) 26
Rickards 49, Chiles 45
Rutherford 87, Gadsden County 57
West Florida Baptist Academy 76, Calvary Christian Academy 54
Wewahitchka 81, Washington County Christian School 15
Southwest Florida
Ave Maria 60, Mason Classical Academy 42
Babcock 49, Lake Placid 11
Cape Coral 74, East Lee County 31
Estero 61, Ida Baker 43
Everglades City 58, Barron Collier 56
Golden Gate 88, Marco Island Academy 25
Mariner 78, Oasis 70
Neumann 75, Naples 70
Palm Grove Christian 73, Parkway Christian Academy 41
Riverdale 65, Gateway 49
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.