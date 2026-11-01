Florida High School Football Playoff Scores: SSAA First-Round Results, Quarterfinal Matchups

Maclay and Episcopal School of Jacksonville kept their unbeaten seasons intact as the Sunshine State Athletic Association's 11-man football playoffs opened Friday, Oct. 30.

Maclay defeated Aucilla Christian 51-14, while Episcopal beat Old Plank Christian Academy 37-8. Both advanced to quarterfinal games against opponents that also won comfortably in the opening round.

All eight higher seeds moved on, and every first-round game was decided by at least 29 points, leaving four teams in each section heading into Friday, Nov. 6.

The North quarterfinals feature Maclay against Christ's Church Academy and Seffner Christian against Episcopal.

In the South, Florida Christian hosts Monsignor Pace, while Jupiter Christian travels to Out-of-Door Academy.

Here is a look at the first-round results and what comes next.

Florida SSAA Football Playoff First-Round Results

Maclay 51, Aucilla Christian 14

Maclay improved to 10-0 with a 51-14 victory over Aucilla Christian.

The Marauders have scored at least 47 points in three straight games, following wins over First Baptist Academy and Rocky Bayou Christian to close the regular season.

Their playoff opener continued that scoring pace and kept the North section's top seed unbeaten.

Maclay next hosts Christ's Church Academy in the quarterfinals.

Christ's Church Academy 50, St. Joseph Academy 8

Christ's Church Academy defeated St. Joseph Academy 50-8, producing the largest winning margin in the North section's first round.

The Eagles improved to 10-1 and held their opponent to single digits for the second straight game after beating Englewood 49-0 in their regular-season finale.

The fourth seed now travels to Maclay, where it will try to hand the Marauders their first loss.

Seffner Christian 55, Cornerstone Classical Academy 18

Seffner Christian scored more points than any other team in the SSAA 11-man championship bracket's opening round, defeating Cornerstone Classical Academy 55-18.

The Crusaders improved to 10-1 and rebounded from their first loss, which came against Mount Dora Christian Academy the previous week.

Their next opponent presents another test: unbeaten Episcopal School of Jacksonville visits Seffner Christian with a semifinal berth at stake.

Episcopal 37, Old Plank Christian Academy 8

Episcopal School of Jacksonville improved to 11-0 with a 37-8 victory over Old Plank Christian Academy.

The Eagles won by a much wider margin than in their regular-season finale, a 20-15 victory over Fernandina Beach.

Friday's result kept their perfect season intact and advanced the North section's third seed to a road quarterfinal against Seffner Christian.

The matchup pairs teams with a combined 21-1 record.

Florida Christian 49, NSU University 14

Florida Christian opened its postseason with a 49-14 victory over NSU University.

The South section's top seed scored the joint-highest point total on its side of the bracket, matching Out-of-Door Academy's 49.

The Patriots now host Monsignor Pace in a quarterfinal between two teams that won their opening games by at least 35 points.

The winner advances to face either Out-of-Door Academy or Jupiter Christian.

Monsignor Pace 42, Westminster Academy 3

Monsignor Pace defeated Westminster Academy 42-3, allowing the fewest points of any team in the SSAA 11-man championship bracket during the first round.

The fourth-seeded Spartans were the only team in the field to hold an opponent below eight points.

Their next assignment comes on the road against Florida Christian, which scored 49 points in its own playoff opener.

Out-of-Door Academy 49, Sarasota Christian 13

Out-of-Door Academy defeated Sarasota Christian 49-13 to advance as the South section's No. 2 seed.

The Thunder's 36-point victory helped complete a first round in which all four higher seeds in the South won comfortably.

Out-of-Door next hosts Jupiter Christian, with the winner advancing to the South semifinal against Florida Christian or Monsignor Pace.

Jupiter Christian 43, Indian Rocks Christian 9

Jupiter Christian advanced with a 43-9 victory over Indian Rocks Christian.

The Eagles were one of four teams in the championship bracket to hold their first-round opponent to single digits, joining Christ's Church Academy, Episcopal and Monsignor Pace.

Jupiter Christian now travels to Out-of-Door Academy for a quarterfinal between teams that each scored more than 40 points in the opening round.

Florida SSAA Football Quarterfinal Schedule: Nov. 6, 2026

The SSAA 11-man quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6.

Home teams are listed second.

North Section

Christ's Church Academy at Maclay

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Seffner Christian

South Section

Monsignor Pace at Florida Christian

Jupiter Christian at Out-of-Door Academy

The four winners advance to the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 13.