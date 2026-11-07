Maclay scored 80 points, Episcopal School of Jacksonville remained unbeaten, and Jupiter Christian continued its title defense as the Sunshine State Athletic Association’s 11-man championship quarterfinals concluded Friday, Nov. 6.

Maclay defeated Christ’s Church Academy 80–42, while Episcopal beat Seffner Christian 34–24 to set up a semifinal between unbeaten teams.

In the South, top-seeded Florida Christian defeated Monsignor Pace 17–7, and Jupiter Christian advanced with a 35–12 victory over Out-of-Door Academy.

The results leave each section’s No. 1 and No. 3 seeds standing. Both semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with the winners advancing to the state championship.

Florida SSAA Football Playoff Quarterfinal Results

Maclay 80, Christ’s Church Academy 42

Maclay improved to 11–0 with an 80–42 victory over Christ’s Church Academy in the quarterfinal round’s highest-scoring game.

The teams combined for 122 points, with the Marauders winning by 38 to preserve their perfect season.

Maclay has scored 131 points through two postseason games after opening with a 51–14 victory over Aucilla Christian. The North section’s top seed now faces unbeaten Episcopal for a place in the championship game.

Episcopal 34, Seffner Christian 24

Episcopal School of Jacksonville improved to 12–0 with a 34–24 victory over second-seeded Seffner Christian.

The third-seeded Eagles followed their 37–8 first-round win over Old Plank Christian Academy with a road quarterfinal victory, ending Seffner Christian’s season at 10–2.

Episcopal and Maclay enter their semifinal with a combined 23–0 record, guaranteeing that the North section will send an unbeaten team to the state championship game.

Florida Christian 17, Monsignor Pace 7

Florida Christian defeated fourth-seeded Monsignor Pace 17–7 to keep the South section’s top seed in contention.

The Patriots won the lowest-scoring game of the four championship quarterfinals, holding Pace to seven points after the Spartans scored 42 in their first-round victory over Westminster Academy.

Florida Christian has allowed 21 points through two playoff games, following a 49–14 opening-round win over NSU University. Jupiter Christian is next.

Jupiter Christian 35, Out-of-Door Academy 12

Jupiter Christian defeated second-seeded Out-of-Door Academy 35–12 to advance to the South semifinal.

The third-seeded Eagles, who won SSAA state titles in 2024 and 2025, continued their pursuit of a third consecutive championship.

Jupiter Christian has outscored its first two playoff opponents 78–21, following a 43–9 victory over Indian Rocks Christian. The Eagles now face Florida Christian with another championship appearance at stake.

Florida SSAA Football Semifinal Schedule: Nov. 13, 2026

North Section

-No. 1 Maclay vs. No. 3 Episcopal School of Jacksonville

South Section

-No. 1 Florida Christian vs. No. 3 Jupiter Christian