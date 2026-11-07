King’s Academy stays unbeaten, while Union County and Calvary Christian Academy advance with road upsets to complete the Atlantic semifinal field.

King’s Academy delivered a second straight playoff shutout, West Nassau advanced past a county rival, and two No. 6 seeds continued their postseason runs as the Sunshine State Athletic Association’s Atlantic quarterfinals concluded Friday, Nov. 6.

King’s Academy and West Nassau remain the top seeds in the South and North sections, respectively. Union County and Calvary Christian Academy each defeated a No. 2 seed on the road to join them.

The results set up two No. 1-versus-No. 6 semifinals on Friday, Nov. 13, with a place in the Atlantic state championship game at stake.

Florida SSAA Atlantic Football Quarterfinal Results

West Nassau 41, Fernandina Beach 15

West Nassau improved to 9–2–1 with a 41–15 victory over Fernandina Beach, ending the Pirates’ season at 4–8.

The North section’s top seed followed its 38–12 first-round win over Trenton with another victory by 26 points. The Warriors have scored 79 points through two postseason games.

West Nassau now hosts Union County, which has already eliminated the North’s No. 3 and No. 2 seeds.

Union County 28, Paxon 21

Union County defeated second-seeded Paxon School for Advanced Studies 28–21 to improve to 7–5 and avenge a 36–19 regular-season loss to the Golden Eagles.

The sixth-seeded Tigers have won consecutive road playoff games after opening with a 53–38 victory over third-seeded Cottondale.

Paxon finished 9–3. Union County’s next trip takes it to Callahan, where it will face top-seeded West Nassau in the North semifinal.

King’s Academy 37, Satellite 0

King’s Academy won the quarterfinal matchup between unbeaten teams, defeating Satellite 37–0 to improve to 12–0.

The South section’s top seed handed the Scorpions their first loss, ending their season at 10–1.

The Lions have outscored their playoff opponents 71–0 after beating Space Coast 34–0 in the first round. King’s Academy enters the semifinals as the only remaining unbeaten team in the Atlantic championship bracket.

Calvary Christian Academy 31, Hardee 14

Calvary Christian Academy defeated second-seeded Hardee 31–14 to improve to 9–3 and advance to the South semifinal.

The sixth-seeded Eagles followed their 36–32 first-round victory over American Heritage of Delray Beach with another road playoff win. Hardee finished 10–2.

Like Union County in the North, Calvary has eliminated its section’s No. 3 and No. 2 seeds. The Fort Lauderdale program now faces top-seeded King’s Academy.

SSAA Atlantic Football Semifinal Schedule: Nov. 13, 2026

North Section

No. 1 West Nassau vs. No. 6 Union County

South Section

No. 1 King’s Academy vs. No. 6 Calvary Christian Academy

The semifinal winners advance to the SSAA Atlantic State Championship Game.