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Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28

Get GHSA live updates, final scores and game results as the Georgia high school football season progresses to Week 3
Jack Butler|
Gainesville Red Elephants football.
Gainesville Red Elephants football. | Cecil Copeland

The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues this week with 239 games on Friday. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

The top games on Friday are Columbia vs. No. 2 Carrollton, Lincoln (FL) vs. No. 4 Thomas County Central, and No. 5 North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Georgia, select the links below.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 7A Scoreboard

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 6A Scoreboard

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 5A Scoreboard

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 4A Scoreboard

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 3A Scoreboard

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 2A Scoreboard

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 1A Scoreboard

CLASS 1A DII SCOREBOARD

View Full Class 1A DII Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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