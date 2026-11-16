Florida Open Division Football Playoffs: Week 2 Preview and Schedule

Florida’s second week of Open Division football pool play could determine two semifinalists while leaving the other group facing a complicated final round.

All eight teams return Friday, Nov. 20, following an opening night that featured Lakeland’s overtime upset of top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas and three victories by at least 21 points.

Lakeland and Chaminade-Madonna meet with first place in Pool A at stake. Aquinas and Venice face each other seeking their first pool victory. In Pool B, Columbus and West Boca Raton can secure the two advancing spots if both win again.

Here is a look at all four matchups and the scenarios entering Week 2.

Pool A: No. 5 Lakeland at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna

Lakeland’s reward for beating Aquinas 27-24 in overtime is another road game against a team coming off a commanding performance.

Chaminade shut out Venice 35-0, with four-star quarterback Brady Quinn throwing three touchdown passes.

The Lions showed they could create explosive plays while preventing Venice from converting its scoring opportunities, making this a test of whether Lakeland can follow its upset with another complete performance away from home.

The Dreadnaughts have already changed the expectations surrounding Pool A. A victory in Hollywood would leave them 2-0 with Venice remaining, while Chaminade can earn the same record before closing against Aquinas.

Neither team should treat a second victory as an automatic semifinal berth. A three-way tie at 2-1 remains possible, depending on the other results over the final two weeks.

For the Lions, protecting their home field would provide valuable breathing room before the Aquinas rematch. For Lakeland, winning again would turn opening-night momentum into the strongest position available entering the final round.

Game info: Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. ET; Chaminade-Madonna, Hollywood. Both teams are 1-0 in pool play.

Pool A: No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 8 Venice

The tournament’s highest seed travels to its lowest seed, with both needing a response.

Aquinas was the only higher-seeded team to lose its opener, falling to Lakeland in overtime. Venice faces a different recovery after being held scoreless at Chaminade.

For the Indians, improving their offensive execution is essential against another demanding opponent. They cannot afford to let productive possessions end without points again, particularly if Aquinas establishes an early lead.

The Raiders need to turn their seeding into results before their final pool matchup against Chaminade. Winning at Venice would restore a workable path; losing would leave Aquinas 0-2 and dependent on results elsewhere and tiebreakers.

The same urgency applies to Venice. Home field offers an opportunity to reset, but the Indians must produce a substantially different performance to capitalize.

Game info: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET; Venice High School, Venice. Both teams are 0-1 in pool play.

Pool B: No. 6 Miami Central at No. 3 West Boca Raton

West Boca enters its second consecutive home pool game after beating Raines 28-7. Central arrives after a 40-3 loss to Columbus that left the Rockets with little room for another setback.

The matchup places immediate emphasis on Central’s offense. West Boca allowed only seven points in its opener, and the Rockets must find a way to sustain drives and finish possessions against a defense coming off another strong result.

For the Bulls, a victory would guarantee they enter their final pool game against Columbus with a winning group record. Coupled with a Columbus victory at Raines, it would also clinch their semifinal place.

Central can disrupt that outcome by winning Friday. That would pull the Rockets level with West Boca at 1-1 and give them the head-to-head advantage if those two teams alone finish tied.

Game info: Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. ET; West Boca Raton High School, Boca Raton. West Boca is 1-0 in pool play; Central is 0-1.

Pool B: No. 2 Columbus at No. 7 Raines

Columbus produced the opening round’s largest winning margin, but its next assignment brings a road trip to Jacksonville against a team seeking to recover from its first defeat.

Raines must improve on its seven-point performance against West Boca while containing an Explorers team that scored 40 against Central.

For Columbus, this is an opportunity to demonstrate that its opening performance can travel. A victory would put the Explorers at 2-0 before hosting West Boca on Nov. 27.

Raines can make Pool B considerably less predictable with a home victory. Instead of facing a potential 0-2 record, the Vikings would draw level with Columbus and keep control of an important head-to-head result.

Game info: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET; Raines High School, Jacksonville. Columbus is 1-0 in pool play; Raines is 0-1.

What Can Be Decided Friday?

Pool B has the clearest clinching scenario. If Columbus and West Boca both win, they will be 2-0 while Central and Raines fall to 0-2. That would secure both semifinal places before Columbus and West Boca meet to decide first place.

Pool A will have one team at 2-0, two at 1-1 and one at 0-2 after Friday, leaving more possibilities entering the final round.

The top two teams in each pool advance. FHSAA tiebreakers begin with head-to-head results among tied teams, followed by points allowed among those teams, point differential among those teams, and overall point differential.

That makes Friday about more than recovering from an opening loss or building on a victory. The results can determine who advances, who needs help, and how much remains unsettled heading into Nov. 27.