Florida's Leading Passer, Nation's Leading Receiver Power Westminster Academy

One of the most productive quarterback-receiver combinations in high school football can be found at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale.

And the quarterback is only a freshman.

Aiden Wallhoff has thrown for 2,103 yards through five games, the most in Florida and third-most nationally, according to MaxPreps.

His favorite target has put up even bigger numbers compared with his peers.

Junior Drew Barbar has caught 42 passes for 940 yards, making him the national leader in receiving yards in the MaxPreps statistics.

Together, Wallhoff and Barbar have helped Westminster Academy overcome a one-point season-opening loss and win four consecutive games. The Lions are 4-1 and have scored 215 points, an average of 43 per game.

Freshman Aiden Wallhoff Leads Florida in Passing

Wallhoff has wasted little time making an impact at the varsity level.

The 6-foot, 165-pound freshman has completed 99 of 155 passes for 2,103 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions through five games.

He's averaging 420.6 passing yards per game while completing 63.9% of his attempts.

Wallhoff's production has climbed even higher in his past two games.

He completed 21 of 29 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in Westminster Academy's 44-10 victory over Glades Day.

Two weeks later, Wallhoff produced his first 500-yard performance.

He completed 19 of 29 passes for a season-high 516 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception as the Lions shut out Master's Academy 48-0.

Combined, Wallhoff has thrown for 1,013 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception in his past two games.

His 2,103 passing yards trail only Pine View (Utah) quarterback Coy Doman and Tulare Western (California) quarterback Juju Hernandez nationally, according to MaxPreps.

Drew Barbar Leads the Nation in Receiving Yards

Wallhoff isn't the only Westminster Academy player climbing the national statistical leaderboard.

Barbar has been remarkably productive throughout his junior season.

The 6-foot receiver has caught 42 passes for 940 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 188 receiving yards per game and 22.4 yards per catch.

He has surpassed 180 receiving yards in four of Westminster Academy's five games.

Barbar opened the season with 13 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown against Episcopal School of Jacksonville. He later caught eight passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns against Coral Shores.

Then came his biggest game.

Barbar caught 10 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Glades Day before following with six receptions for 189 yards and two scores against Master's Academy.

He enters Friday night's game against North Broward Prep needing 60 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.

Barbar Does More Than Catch Passes

Barbar's value to Westminster Academy extends beyond his role as Wallhoff's leading receiver.

He also handles the Lions' kicking and punting duties.

Barbar has converted all 27 of his extra-point attempts and both of his field-goal attempts, including a season-long 39-yarder.

He's also punted seven times for 290 yards, averaging 41.4 yards per attempt, with three punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

Between his eight receiving touchdowns, 27 extra points and two field goals, Barbar has accounted for 81 points through five games.

Westminster Academy Has Built Its Offense Through the Air

The Wallhoff-Barbar combination has helped make Westminster Academy one of Florida's most productive passing teams.

The Lions have accumulated 2,103 passing yards compared with 732 on the ground, with Wallhoff averaging 31 attempts per game.

Barbar has accounted for nearly 45% of Westminster Academy's receiving yardage.

The Lions aren't entirely dependent on the pass. Senior Rashard Lewis has rushed for 383 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

But the passing game has driven an offense averaging 43 points per game.

Westminster Academy lost its opener 27-26 to Episcopal School of Jacksonville before beating Somerset Prep 55-28, Coral Shores 42-20, Glades Day 44-10 and Master's Academy 48-0.

That's 189 points during the Lions' four-game winning streak.

Wallhoff, Barbar Take National Numbers Into Friday Night

Westminster Academy returns home Friday against North Broward Prep.

The Eagles enter 1-4 following a 34-14 loss to Saint Andrew's, while the Lions are looking for their fifth consecutive victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale.

Wallhoff enters the game leading Florida in passing yardage and ranked third nationally.

Barbar enters as the nation's receiving-yardage leader.

And with only 60 more yards, Wallhoff's favorite target will become a 1,000-yard receiver before the calendar reaches October.