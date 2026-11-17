Za’Kari Johnson is back on the recruiting market after ending a commitment to Florida State that lasted nearly four months.

The four-star Miami Carol City athlete de-committed from the Seminoles on Nov. 13, reopening his recruitment following significant changes to Florida State’s coaching staff. Johnson originally pledged to the program July 14 after moving from the 2028 recruiting class into the 2027 cycle.

His decision makes a versatile South Florida prospect available late in the recruiting calendar, with several programs having remained involved during his commitment.

Miami, Auburn, and Texas A&M Have Hosted Johnson

Johnson visited Miami, Auburn, and Texas A&M this fall, according to reports from NoleGameday and Tomahawk Nation. Those trips provide a starting point for tracking his recruitment, although visits alone do not establish a favorite or a new list of finalists.

Florida State had recruited Johnson well before his summer commitment. The Seminoles offered him in September 2025, and he attended a junior day in Tallahassee the following January.

Safeties coach Evan Cooper served as his primary recruiter. Cooper, head coach Mike Norvell, and defensive coordinator Tony White were dismissed earlier this month, removing several of the coaches involved in bringing Johnson into the class.

The staff turnover provides context for the decision, though Johnson’s next destination remains unresolved.

Experience Extends Beyond the Secondary

Johnson is being recruited as a defensive back, but his high school background includes substantial offensive responsibility.

During the 2025 season at Plantation, he completed 46 of 80 passes for 551 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also rushed for 777 yards and nine touchdowns on 73 carries.

That production amounted to 1,328 combined passing and rushing yards, with an average of 10.6 yards per carry. His ability to generate offense as both a passer and runner gave Plantation multiple ways to involve him.

Those are his numbers from his previous school, rather than his current season at Carol City. His recruiting profile now lists the Miami Gardens program and identifies him as a member of the 2027 class.

Reclassification Moved His Recruitment Forward

Johnson’s decision to graduate earlier had already accelerated his college recruiting timeline before the decommitment.

He entered the summer as a 2028 prospect before moving into the 2027 group. Despite the change, he retained four-star recognition and continued drawing attention from major programs.

For Florida State, his departure creates another opening in a recruiting class being assembled through a coaching transition. For Johnson, the next step is determining which staff and defensive role offer the strongest fit as he revisits a decision he initially made in July.