Almont faces a Lumen Christi program with a deep postseason tradition. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Michigan high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can follow the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Almont vs. Lumen Christi

What: Almont vs. Lumen Christi

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 4:00 p.m. ET

Competition: MHSAA Division 6 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH ALMONT VS. LUMEN CHRISTI ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Almont and Lumen Christi: What to Watch

Watch how Lumen Christi responds if Almont is able to put together an extended scoring drive. The ability to answer with points, rather than simply move the ball between the 20-yard lines, could prove decisive.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Michigan high school football as the 2026 season winds down.