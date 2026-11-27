How to Watch Buhler vs. Bishop Miege: Kansas High School Football
Buhler and Bishop Miege bring a central Kansas versus Kansas City-area dimension to the matchup. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Kansas high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.
Fans who cannot make it to the game can follow the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.
How to Watch Buhler vs. Bishop Miege
What: Buhler vs. Bishop Miege
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Scheduled broadcast: 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET
Competition: Kansas high school football
Live stream: WATCH BUHLER VS. BISHOP MIEGE ON NFHS NETWORK
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Buhler and Bishop Miege: What to Watch
Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either Buhler or Bishop Miege an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.
Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.
High School On SI will continue to follow Kansas high school football as the 2026 season winds down.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.