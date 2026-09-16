Jashun Judge Leads Bayshore Past Southeast for First Rivalry Win Since 1991

It had been 35 years since Bayshore last defeated crosstown rival Southeast.

With the Bruins trailing at halftime Friday night, senior running back Jashun Judge helped make sure the wait would not continue.

Judge rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns as Bayshore rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to defeat Southeast 35-21 at Balvanz Stadium. The victory was Bayshore's first over Southeast since 1991, according to Bruins athletic director Sean Mackey.

Bayshore improved to 3-1 with its third consecutive victory, but the Bruins had to come from behind to do it.

The Bruins had to come from behind to do it.

Southeast Takes Control Early

Southeast opened the scoring midway through the second quarter when junior running back Jaderrien Douglas scored from a yard out.

Judge answered with his first touchdown with 1:54 remaining before halftime, tying the game at 7.

TOUCHDOWN: Bayshore senior RB Jashun Judge RUMBLES his way in for a Bruins touchdown 😳



XP GOOD. 7-7. 1:54 remaining 2Q. @BayshoreFootba2 pic.twitter.com/Ia3C8QI1An — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) September 12, 2026

The Seminoles responded before the break. Quarterback Mason Summer connected with Jaylon Jones to move Southeast downfield before Marvelous Jackson finished the drive with a touchdown run, sending the Seminoles into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Jashun Judge Sparks Bayshore's Comeback

Judge needed just 20 seconds of the second half to answer.

The senior broke free down the sideline for a 70-plus-yard touchdown run, cutting Southeast's lead to 14-13 after a missed extra point.

Summer responded with his legs. The Southeast quarterback scrambled for a touchdown with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter, pushing the Seminoles' advantage to 21-13.

Then the game changed quickly.

With freshman quarterback Jake Carr unavailable, Bayshore turned to Camdon Stancil in the Wildcat formation. Stancil kept the ball on another Wildcat snap and fought his way into the end zone with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter, giving Bayshore its first lead, 28-21.

Judge powered up the middle for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 21.

Bayshore's defense got the ball back, and the Bruins struck again.

Stancil kept the ball out of the Wildcat and fought his way into the end zone with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter, giving Bayshore its first lead at 28-21.

TOUCHDOWN: Bayshore WR Camdon Stancil FIGHTS through the defense on a keeper for six 🔥



XP GOOD. 28-21 Bayshore. :43 remaining 3Q @BayshoreFootba2 pic.twitter.com/cP1XXbPh91 — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) September 12, 2026

Bayshore's Defense Takes Over

Bayshore's defensive front limited Southeast's running game in the second half, with senior Markell Spry, junior Sa'Ryq Bennet and freshman Chase Middleton among the Bruins making an impact up front.

Southeast did not score again.

Bayshore's defensive front limited the Seminoles' ability to establish the run in the second half. Senior Markell Spry, junior Sa'Ryq Bennet and freshman Chase Middleton were among the Bruins contributing up front.

Spry has four sacks through Bayshore's first four games, according to MaxPreps.

Judge delivered the final blow with 3:14 remaining, scoring his third touchdown to extend Bayshore's lead to 35-21.

A Long-Awaited Win for Bayshore

When the final seconds ticked away, Bayshore had ended a rivalry drought that stretched back to 1991. Mackey confirmed the significance of the victory after the game.

"Yes, it has been that long," Mackey said in a text message.

Bayshore's offensive line prepares for a snap against Southeast during the Bruins' 35-21 win. | Jaret Rojas

The rivalry victory also drew one of Bayshore's largest home crowds in years.

Mackey estimated that at least 2,000 people attended Friday's game.

"The most I've seen at a Bayshore game in over 10 years," Mackey said.

The atmosphere grew particularly loud during Bayshore's second-half comeback, including when Stancil's deep pass found Wortham for the touchdown that set up Judge's game-tying two-point conversion.

Bayshore opened the season with a loss to Sarasota but has since defeated Sunlake, Parrish Community and Southeast to improve to 3-1.

The Bruins will try to extend their three-game winning streak Friday when they host unbeaten Hawthorne at 7 p.m.