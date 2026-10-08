Miami Carol City Football Banned From Playoffs, 15 Players Suspended After Grayson Brawl

Miami Carol City's hopes of competing for a Florida high school football state championship have taken a major hit following a postgame brawl with Georgia powerhouse Grayson last Friday.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has banned Carol City from postseason competition and suspended 15 players for their involvement in the fight, which erupted following the Chiefs' 10-9 loss to Grayson on Oct. 2 in Loganville, Georgia, according to a report from Rivals.com.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has also disciplined Grayson, suspending four players for one game each following its review of the incident.

The penalties come less than a week after video of the altercation spread across social media, drawing widespread attention to an ugly conclusion to a closely contested matchup between two prominent high school football programs.

Grayson football got into a fight with Miami's Carol City last night after the game. pic.twitter.com/noDB1Yk36s — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 3, 2026

Miami Carol City Receives Postseason Ban, 15 Player Suspensions

According to a report Thursday by Andy Villamarzo of On3/Rivals, the FHSAA imposed sweeping penalties against Carol City after reviewing the incident.

Four Carol City players were reportedly suspended for the remainder of the season, nine received five-game suspensions and two were suspended for one game.

The school was also placed on restrictive probation and fined $1,500, or $100 for each suspended player.

Most significantly, the FHSAA declared Carol City ineligible for postseason competition during the 2026-27 school year, effectively ending the Chiefs' opportunity to pursue a state football championship unless the ruling is overturned.

Carol City reportedly plans to appeal the decision Thursday.

The sanctions arrive at a particularly difficult time for the Chiefs, who are scheduled to face Miami Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 9, in one of South Florida's most anticipated rivalry matchups.

The availability of Carol City's suspended players for that game could depend on the status and outcome of the school's appeal.

Grayson Also Disciplined Following Postgame Fight

Grayson, which escaped with a one-point victory in the Oct. 2 matchup, has also faced disciplinary action.

The GHSA suspended four Grayson players for one game each following its investigation into the altercation.

Unlike Carol City, Grayson has not been reported to have received a postseason ban or team-wide probation stemming from the fight.

The differing penalties reflect the separate disciplinary reviews conducted by the two state athletic associations. The available reports do not establish why the associations reached different conclusions about the appropriate punishment.

Postgame Handshake Turns Into Brawl

The incident occurred after Grayson's narrow 10-9 victory over Carol City.

Video circulated on social media showed players from both teams becoming involved in a fight during the postgame handshake period. The footage appeared to show multiple Carol City players striking a Grayson player who was on the ground.

The altercation quickly drew the attention of officials in both states.

The FHSAA and GHSA subsequently issued a joint statement condemning the conduct and indicating that the incident would be reviewed under their respective disciplinary procedures.

The fight overshadowed what had been a competitive interstate matchup decided by a single point.

Carol City Already Faced FHSAA Discipline Earlier This Season

The latest sanctions are not Carol City's first encounter with the FHSAA disciplinary process this fall.

In September, the association ruled transfer cornerback Jailen Hill ineligible through August 2027 following findings involving eligibility verification, participation before enrollment and living arrangements.

That earlier case resulted in a $3,700 fine, the forfeiture of Carol City's victory over Mainland and administrative probation through September 1, 2027.

The new penalties stem from a separate incident, but they add to an increasingly difficult season for the Chiefs.

What Happens Next for Carol City and Grayson?

The immediate focus shifts to Carol City's anticipated appeal and the potential impact on Friday's game against Miami Northwestern.

If the postseason ban stands, Carol City will be unable to participate in Florida's state football playoffs regardless of its remaining regular-season results.

Grayson's punishment is considerably narrower, with four players required to serve one-game suspensions. No postseason restriction has been reported against the Georgia program.

The disciplinary decisions have transformed the aftermath of a one-point football game into a significant story in two states, with Carol City's postseason future now hanging on the appeals process.