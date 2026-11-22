Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 21
The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs continued on Saturday, November 21, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, November 21, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 21
Brother Rice 24, East St. Louis 12
Brown County 14, Calhoun/Brussels 12
Cary-Grove 41, Sycamore 10
Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Oswego 18
Fenwick 56, Harlem 35
Frankfort 34, Nashville 7
Hersey 21, Downers Grove North 10
Heyworth 22, Stockton 8
IC Catholic Prep 21, Richmond-Burton 7
Morris 42, Coal City 7
Nazareth Academy 14, Wheaton-Warrenville South 7
New Trier 45, Saint Ignatius College Prep 35
Providence Catholic 31, Mahomet-Seymour 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Rochester 28
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Williamsville 9
Wilmington 35, Aurora Christian 7
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.