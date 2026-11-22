The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs continued on Saturday, November 21, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, November 21, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 21

Brother Rice 24, East St. Louis 12

Brown County 14, Calhoun/Brussels 12

Cary-Grove 41, Sycamore 10

Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Oswego 18

Fenwick 56, Harlem 35

Frankfort 34, Nashville 7

Hersey 21, Downers Grove North 10

Heyworth 22, Stockton 8

IC Catholic Prep 21, Richmond-Burton 7

Morris 42, Coal City 7

Nazareth Academy 14, Wheaton-Warrenville South 7

New Trier 45, Saint Ignatius College Prep 35

Providence Catholic 31, Mahomet-Seymour 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Rochester 28

St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Williamsville 9

Wilmington 35, Aurora Christian 7

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard