Miami Central vs. Miami Northwestern Meet in Top 10 Florida High School Football Game: Live Score Updates, 10-4-25
The 56th Annual Soul Bowl will feature two of the top teams in South Florida on Saturday.
Miami Central is ranked No. 4 and Miami Northwestern is No. 7 in the latest High School on SI computer rankings.
Miami Central won last year’s game, 24-21, which was the sixth straight in the series. However, that game ended up being a 1-0 forfeit win for Northwestern.
According to previous High School on SI reporting, Miami Central used a fifth-year senior in the game, and this was one of nine games the Rockets forfeited in the 2024 season.
Northwestern ended up going 12-2 last year and winning the 3A title under former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
This year, both teams have new coaches.
Bridgewater was suspended in July by the Florida High School Athletic Association investigation into alleged impermissible program benefits at his alma mater.
Miami Northwestern Has Suspended Football Coach Teddy Bridgewater
Jaquatin Victrum, another Northwestern grad, is the interim head coach now, as we reported earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the Rockets hired former Florida Atlantic assistant coach Derrick Gibson as the head coach. He returns to a school he coached at from 2009-2019, according to previous High School on SI reporting.
Jube Joseph was let go after the season when the Rockets went 8-1 in the regular season but finished 0-9 after the forfeits. He won a state title at the school in 2022.
Miami Central is 3-0 on the year, while Northwestern enters with a 4-1. The Bulls have won four in a row since losing to 17-15 to Orange Lutheran from Orange, California.
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em! Choose who you think will win the game.
How to watch
Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens. Kickoff is set of 7:30 pm ET.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Central
7
7
Miami NW'n
10
14
TOUCHDOWN! Ford returns opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Miami Central 7, Northwestern 0
TOUCHDOWN! Ted Hughes with a fumble return for a TD for the Bulls. Northwestern pulls even now. 7-7. 61-yard return with 5:50 to go in 1st.
Field goal by Northwestern breaks the tie. 10-7. Alex Lima was the one who connected.
2nd quarter
TOUCHDOWN! Syracuse pledge Calvin Russell with 17-yard TD catch for Northwestern from sophomore Neimann Lawrence. 7:38 left in 2nd
TOUCHDOWN! Brandon Kinsey hauls in a pass from Anthony McQueen for a 50-yard TD catch for the Rockets. 5:21 left in 2nd. Northwestern up 17-14 . Kinsey is a Purdue pledge.
Marcus Dumont with a long kickoff return. The ball at the Central 35-yard line.
Bulls facing a 3rd and 30 after penalties. 4 minutes left. Two delay of games and a hold.
Nicsaint Joseph with a long run for the Bulls. It's now 4th and 5. They are going for it with about 3 minutes to play
The Bulls convert. First down. On the next play, Lawrence gets hit and his helmet comes off. Russell is in at QB for the next play.
1st and goal from the 8-yard line.
TOUCHDOWN! FAU pledge Joseph with a TD catch on a slant from Lawrence for another Northwestern score. 26 seconds left. Alex Lima with PAT. He wasn't listed on the online roster. 24-14
Ford almost returns another one. He gets to midfield before being tackled. Flags on the play.
Face mask on Northwestern. The Rockets will have the ball at the Northwestern 40 with 20 seconds left
Incomplete pass but a flag on Northwestern for pass interference. Ball at the 25.
TOUCHDOWN! McQueen to Kareem Brown for 25 yards with 13 seconds left. The pass was tipped but Brown still hauled it in. 30 yards of penalties against the Bulls were costly. Northwestern 24, Miami Central 21. Unsportsmanlike penalty against Central after the TD score, so they will be kicking off deep.
End of 2nd: Miami Northwestern 24, Miami Central 21