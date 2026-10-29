Raines Seeks Perfect Regular Season, 24th Straight Win, in the Northwest Classic Against Ribault

Raines has won a close game against Venice, shut out Riverside, and beat Cocoa on the road. Its final regular-season test comes against a Florida rival that has spent nearly a decade on the wrong side of the series.

Raines (9-0) hosts Ribault (5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the 57th Northwest Classic. The Vikings can complete an undefeated regular season and extend their winning streak in the rivalry to 10 games. For the Trojans, an upset would end a three-game losing streak and secure a winning regular-season record.

Those stakes follow a difficult stretch for Ribault, who reached 5-1 before losing its next three games. Raines has continued to win through October, leaving the Trojans to solve a defense that has allowed 20 points only once this season.

Defense Has Kept Raines Unbeaten

The Vikings’ 35-20 victory at Cocoa last week followed decisive wins over Bishop Kenny and Riverside. Earlier in October, they had to finish a much tighter game to beat Venice 20-17.

That range matters entering the finale. Raines has won when its defense has held opponents nearly scoreless, but it has also protected its record against teams capable of keeping the game close. The Vikings have allowed 94 points through nine games, an average of 10.4

Senior defensive end Troy Butler and senior defensive tackle Chenaniah Doran give Ribault players to account for at the line of scrimmage. Behind them, junior defensive back Zion Green is coming off an interception against Cocoa.

That combination creates a clear problem for Ribault: keeping its quarterback out of obvious passing downs. If the Trojans fall behind the chains, Raines can attack the pocket while its secondary waits on throws made under pressure.

Ribault Looks to Restore Its Scoring Punch

Ribault’s season was at its best after consecutive wins over Englewood and KIPP Bold City. The Trojans scored 94 points across those two games, then managed 34 combined in losses to ED White, Yulee, and Riverside.

Last week’s 26-14 loss at Riverside left them one win from securing a winning regular season, with their toughest remaining assignment still ahead.

Junior quarterback Leo Taylor and senior running back Jayden Mills are among the players tasked with finding a way through Raines. Ribault needs enough from its running game to keep Taylor from facing repeated long-yardage situations, particularly against Butler and Doran.

The shared opponents also show the size of the challenge. Raines beat ED White 21-12 and Riverside 48-0. Ribault lost to those teams 52-7 and 26-14. Those scores do not determine Saturday’s result, but they explain why the Trojans must sustain more drives than they have during their recent slide.

Jalen Peters Gives the Trojans a Matchup to Watch

Ribault also needs to limit how often its offense has to chase the score. Senior defensive end Jalen Peters is a player to watch against a Raines offense featuring sophomore quarterback Sa’mon Ellison-Morgan and senior running back TJ Williamson.

For the Trojans, pressure must come with sound run defense. Getting into the backfield will mean less if Williamson can turn the next snap into a gain that restores a manageable down and distance.

On the other side, keeping Peters away from Ellison-Morgan would give Raines more time to work through its receiving options. Senior Tristan Stevenson caught a touchdown pass against Cocoa, adding another player Ribault must account for beyond the running game.

The early possessions should help establish whether Ribault can force Raines into extended drives. Quick scores would place more strain on a Trojans offense already facing a defense that has limited opponents throughout the fall.

The Rivalry Adds Another Streak to the Stakes

Raines won last year’s meeting 53-0, its ninth consecutive Northwest Classic victory. Ribault last beat the Vikings in 2016, when the Trojans won 28-12.

The circumstances have changed since that result, but the significance of ending the drought remains. Ribault can finish 6-4 by beating its rival, while Raines can take a 10-0 record into the postseason and extend the longest winning run in series history.

For the Vikings, Saturday is the final step toward an unbeaten regular season. For the Trojans, it is a chance to give a season that has stalled in October its most important win.

Game Information

Matchup: Ribault (5-4) at Raines (9-0)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Raines High School, Jacksonville