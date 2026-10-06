Raines Takes 20-Game Win Streak to Bishop Kenny, a Rival Hungry for Playoff Revenge

Raines may have already passed its toughest test of the regular season. Now the unbeaten Vikings must avoid an upset against a rival with every reason to want revenge.

One week after knocking off previously unbeaten Venice 20-17, Raines (6-0) travels across Jacksonville to face Bishop Kenny (2-3) on Friday in a Class 3A District 3 matchup.

The Vikings bring a 20-game winning streak and 31 consecutive regular-season wins into the game. Bishop Kenny is coming off its most convincing performance of the season, a 35-6 victory over Menendez.

The programs also share plenty of recent history. Raines has ended Bishop Kenny's season in each of the past two years, including a 61-15 win in last season's Class 3A regional final.

Raines Blocks Three Kicks to Stay Perfect Against Venice

The Vikings kept their record unblemished Oct. 2 in a showdown with fellow unbeaten Venice.

Raines built a 20-3 lead, then held off a late Venice rally to hand the Indians their first loss.

The Vikings' defense and special teams made the difference. Raines blocked three field-goal attempts, including a potential game-tying kick in the fourth quarter, and held a Venice offense that entered averaging more than 54 points per game to 17.

Senior edge rusher Troy Butler leads a defense that has not allowed more than 17 points in a game this season. Junior defensive back Zion Green gives the Vikings another playmaker in the secondary.

Bishop Kenny Gets Another Shot at the Team That Ended Its Past Two Seasons

Bishop Kenny reached the regional final in each of the past two seasons, only to be eliminated by Raines both times.

This season has looked different for the Crusaders.

Bishop Kenny opened with a 28-21 overtime win over Ponte Vedra, then lost three straight road games to Bartram Trail, Bolles and unbeaten Merritt Island. The Crusaders finally returned home last week and responded with the 35-6 win over Menendez.

Senior running back Caleb Mattison remains one of Bishop Kenny's top offensive threats and gives the Crusaders an experienced option against the Raines defense.

Raines Sits 0.89 Points Outside Florida's Open Division Field

Friday's game counts in the Class 3A District 3 standings, but Raines is also chasing a bigger goal.

The Vikings entered last week just outside Florida's projected eight-team Open Division field. The win over Venice moved them closer, and they now sit 0.89 points below the cutoff.

After Bishop Kenny, Raines faces Riverside, Cocoa and Ribault, including an Oct. 23 road game at perennial power Cocoa.

First, though, the Vikings must handle a familiar opponent that has spent two seasons waiting for another shot at them.

Raines at Bishop Kenny: Kickoff Time and Location

Matchup: Raines (6-0) at Bishop Kenny (2-3)

Raines (6-0) at Bishop Kenny (2-3) When: 7 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 9

7 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 9 Where: Bishop Kenny High School, Jacksonville, Florida