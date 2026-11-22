Lake Mary entered Friday’s Class 6A football regional semifinal with a 3-8 record. Seminole was 11-0 and had already beaten the Rams once. But Lake Mary led by 17 at halftime and finished with a 40-0 rout, turning the teams’ records into a poor guide to the rematch.

The shutout ended Seminole’s unbeaten season and sent Lake Mary to the Region 1 final. Seminole had won the rivals’ Oct. 9 meeting 21-19. Friday’s game was moved to Lake Brantley because of field conditions at Seminole.

Rams Take Advantage of the "Second Season"

Lake Mary entered the postseason 2-8 and won its playoff opener at Creekside, 28-25. Friday brought another road game against a district rival that had not lost all season.

Quarterback Remy Jarman and receiver TJ Brundidge gave Lake Mary its first breakthrough. Jarman found Brundidge for a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and the Rams led 14-0 by the end of the period. Lucas Parker added a 44-yard field goal before halftime to make it 17-0.

Seminole had opportunities to get back into the game, including a long gain by Kadin Flores that carried the offense deep into Lake Mary territory. But a fumble through the end zone ended one threat, and Lake Mary’s defense continued to give its offense chances with an interception and a recovered punt-return fumble. Later, the Rams stopped Seminole on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line to preserve the shutout.

The third quarter took the suspense out of the finish. A high snap on a Seminole punt resulted in a safety. Jarman connected with Brundidge again, this time from 14 yards, and Marquize Killingsworth returned a punt 20 yards for a touchdown. What had been a 17-0 halftime lead became 33-0 before the fourth quarter. Ryan Coggin closed the scoring with a 28-yard run.

Jarman finished with two touchdown passes to Brundidge and a rushing score. Brundidge caught five passes for 115 yards, while Coggin ran for 101. The Rams improved to 4-8; Seminole’s season ended at 11-1.

After the final whistle, Seminole coach Karl Calhoun Jr. and Lake Mary coach Scott Perry were seen in an animated exchange during the postgame handshake line, regarding Perry's handling of the final few possessions.

Calhoun addressed the video in a statement Saturday. He said he let his frustration show, but that he did shake hands and wish Lake Mary’s coaches and players well. Addressing Perry at that moment “was not the time or place, and I own that,” he said. Calhoun also took responsibility for Seminole’s performance while thanking his seniors and pointing to the team’s district title, conference title, and No. 1 regional seed.

Lake Mary will face Sunday’s DeLand–Mainland winner in the regional final. Both beat the Rams during the regular season, giving them another chance to overturn an earlier result.