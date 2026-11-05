Montverde Academy’s CBD Gold team will face Prolific Prep, while Victory Rock Prep and West Oaks Academy meet in the National division as the SIAA Crossover brings two days of prep basketball to Wellington Sports Academy.

The Nov. 6–7 event features programs from across Florida, with games beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and the final tipoffs scheduled for 7 p.m. each night. The Academy of Central Florida, DME Academy, Florida Coastal Prep, and multiple Wellington teams are also on the schedule.

The field includes National, Regional, Sunshine, and Coastal divisions, with several programs represented by more than one team. Here are some of the matchups to watch, followed by a selected schedule for both days.

Montverde CBD Gold Faces Prolific Prep on Friday

Montverde’s CBD Gold varsity team enters the weekend after beating Southeastern Prep White 56–47 on Tuesday. The Eagles now turn to a two-game stretch in Wellington, beginning against Prolific Prep at 2 p.m. Friday on Court 7.

That matchup is part of the Regional division. Montverde returns Saturday at 7 p.m. on Court 2 against Calusa Preparatory Blue, giving the Eagles one of the final games on the weekend’s schedule.

Senior Xavier LaCroix of Boca Raton and fellow senior Jeremiah Gordon are among Montverde’s CBD Gold players to follow. Prolific’s Regional roster includes 7-foot senior center Charlie Cohn and 6-foot-8 junior guard Kayden Harmon, giving the Friday matchup players to watch in both the frontcourt and backcourt.

Victory Rock Prep Meets West Oaks Academy on Saturday

Victory Rock Prep and West Oaks Academy are scheduled to meet at 3:40 p.m. Saturday on Court 2 in the National division.

Both have games on the same court Friday. Victory Rock faces Worldwide Prep at 3:40 p.m., while West Oaks takes on ProV15ion at 7 p.m.

Victory Rock’s National roster features 7-foot-4 senior center Jagmeet Singh and 6-foot-5 senior guard Anthony Bailey, while West Oaks has Class of 2028 guard Kwame Poke Jr. Poke is listed at 6-foot-5 on the SIAA’s National roster.

Academy of Central Florida Has a Quick Turnaround Saturday

The Academy of Central Florida faces Calusa Preparatory at 5:20 p.m. Friday on Court 1 before returning for two evening games Saturday.

Faith Christian is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. on Court 2, followed by Balboa at 7 p.m. on Court 1. With only 100 minutes between the scheduled starts, the Academy of Central Florida will have a short turnaround between those Saturday games.

The Academy of Central Florida’s National roster includes 6-foot-5 senior guards Marlon Martinez and Adrian Cordoba, along with 6-foot-10 senior center Chukwuebuka Okeke. Faith Christian counters with 6-foot-4 senior guard Adrian Baah and 6-foot-9 junior forward Gabriel Mileski among its players to follow.

Local Teams on Display Throughout the Weekend

Wellington Sports Academy’s teams will play across both days, with entries listed as Wellington, Wellington Blue, and Wellington Orange.

Wellington Blue faces DME Academy at 10:40 a.m. Friday and Potter’s House at 7 p.m., then has a 9 a.m. Saturday matchup against BCAT. Wellington’s Coastal entry faces BCAT Orange at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Wellington Orange meets Florida Coastal at 5:20 p.m. Friday before closing its weekend against DME Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday.

DME’s Regional roster includes 6-foot-5 senior wing Mateo Sosa, 6-foot-4 senior guard Omri Danon, and 6-foot-9 junior forward Ethan Gordon as players to pay close attention to.

SIAA Crossover Schedule: Friday, Nov. 6

Selected matchups are listed below. All times are Eastern.

9 a.m.

Exclusive Prep vs. Jordan Christian Blue

10:40 a.m.

Wellington Blue vs. DME Academy

2 p.m.

Prolific Prep vs. Montverde CBD Gold

3:40 p.m.

Victory Rock Prep vs. Worldwide Prep

5:20 p.m.

Calusa Preparatory vs. Academy of Central Florida

5:20 p.m.

Wellington Orange vs. Florida Coastal

7 p.m.

ProV15ion vs. West Oaks Academy

7 p.m.

Wellington Blue vs. Potter’s House

SIAA Crossover Schedule: Saturday, Nov. 7

9 a.m.

Calusa Preparatory vs. Florida Coastal

9 a.m.

Wellington Blue vs. BCAT

12:20 p.m.

Wellington vs. BCAT Orange

3:40 p.m.

Victory Rock Prep vs. West Oaks Academy

5:20 p.m.

Faith Christian vs. Academy of Central Florida

7 p.m.

Academy of Central Florida vs. Balboa

7 p.m.

Calusa Preparatory Blue vs. Montverde CBD Gold

7 p.m.

Wellington Orange vs. DME Academy

Games will be played at Wellington Sports Academy’s Sports Center, 3400 120th Ave. S., Wellington. BCAT refers to Bilingual Christian Academy & Tech. The schedule is subject to change.