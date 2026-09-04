The No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (2-0) play the No. 17 Columbus Explorers (2-0) in a top national and Florida high school football matchup on Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET

Both the Raiders and the Explorers won big games last week. The Raiders routed defending Texas Class 6A DII champion DeSoto, 38-14. Tyler Reid ran for a 57-yard touchdown on the Raiders' first play from scrimmage.

The Explorers upset No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) (2-1) 33-28 at Brian Piccolo Stadium. Senior five-star safety A'Mir Sears proved why he is a highly-rated recruit. He caught two touchdowns and snagged three interceptions.

Top Recruits to Watch

Columbus

A'mir Sears, Sr., CB — 5* - Miami (FL)

Sekou Toure, Jr., So, ATH — 4* - Offers from Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse

Ajavion Willis, Sr., CB — 3* - Pitt

Kai Moore, Sr., QB — 3* - Northern Illinois

Cecil Smith, Sr., RB — 3* - Northern Illinois

Damien Harvey, Jr., DL — 3* - Offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville

Remarus Turnier, Sr., OL — 3* - Georgia State

Tavares Ward, Sr., CB — 3* - Middle Tennessee State

St. Thomas Aquinas

Mark Matthews, Sr. OL - 5* - Texas A&M

Wyatt Smith, Sr., DE - 5* - Ohio State

Julius Jones, Sr., WR - 5* - Notre Dame

Zayden Gamble, Sr., DB - 4* - Notre Dame

Jaden Carey, Sr., DB - 4* - Ohio State

Samari Howard, Sr., DB - 4* - Colorado

Austin Coles, Sr., WR - 3* - Kentucky

Tyler Reid, Sr., RB - 3* - Pitt

Andre Jones, Jr., - 3* - Notre Dame

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Columbus: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup

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