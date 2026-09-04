St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Columbus: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup
The No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (2-0) play the No. 17 Columbus Explorers (2-0) in a top national and Florida high school football matchup on Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET
Both the Raiders and the Explorers won big games last week. The Raiders routed defending Texas Class 6A DII champion DeSoto, 38-14. Tyler Reid ran for a 57-yard touchdown on the Raiders' first play from scrimmage.
The Explorers upset No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) (2-1) 33-28 at Brian Piccolo Stadium. Senior five-star safety A'Mir Sears proved why he is a highly-rated recruit. He caught two touchdowns and snagged three interceptions.
Top Recruits to Watch
Columbus
- A'mir Sears, Sr., CB — 5* - Miami (FL)
- Sekou Toure, Jr., So, ATH — 4* - Offers from Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse
- Ajavion Willis, Sr., CB — 3* - Pitt
- Kai Moore, Sr., QB — 3* - Northern Illinois
- Cecil Smith, Sr., RB — 3* - Northern Illinois
- Damien Harvey, Jr., DL — 3* - Offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville
- Remarus Turnier, Sr., OL — 3* - Georgia State
- Tavares Ward, Sr., CB — 3* - Middle Tennessee State
St. Thomas Aquinas
- Mark Matthews, Sr. OL - 5* - Texas A&M
- Wyatt Smith, Sr., DE - 5* - Ohio State
- Julius Jones, Sr., WR - 5* - Notre Dame
- Zayden Gamble, Sr., DB - 4* - Notre Dame
- Jaden Carey, Sr., DB - 4* - Ohio State
- Samari Howard, Sr., DB - 4* - Colorado
- Austin Coles, Sr., WR - 3* - Kentucky
- Tyler Reid, Sr., RB - 3* - Pitt
- Andre Jones, Jr., - 3* - Notre Dame
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Columbus: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917