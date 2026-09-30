Tampa Bay High School Football Week 6 Standouts: Rylen Dutka, Chayse Brown Lead Top Performers

Week 6 of the Tampa Bay high school football season featured a record-setting quarterback performance, multiple shutouts and several defensive standouts who helped their teams secure important victories.Steinbrenner quarterback Rylen Dutka delivered one of the week's biggest performances, throwing for a school-record 456 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-21 victory over Strawberry Crest.

Armwood defensive lineman and Nebraska commit Errol Demontagnac III was equally impressive on the other side of the football, recording 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in a 56-0 shutout of Plant.

Elsewhere, Florida State commit Chayse Brown helped Lennard extend its winning streak to five games, while young playmakers continued to emerge at Carrollwood Day, Gaither and Pasco.

Here are 10 Tampa Bay-area high school football players who stood out in Week 6, with one selection per school. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.

Lionell Bates, Zephyrhills

Senior | Linebacker/Defensive Back

Bates was a disruptive presence throughout Zephyrhills' 35-0 shutout of Fivay, finishing with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior has already surpassed his production from last season. After recording 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks in nine games in 2025, Bates has 48 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks through six games this fall, according to MaxPreps.

Kameron Battle, Carrollwood Day

Junior | Running Back/Defensive Back

Battle needed only 10 carries to rush for 127 yards and four touchdowns as Carrollwood Day remained undefeated with a 56-3 victory over Zephyrhills Christian Academy.

The Class of 2028 prospect averaged 12.7 yards per carry and has now rushed for 865 yards and 18 touchdowns through six games.

His recruitment continues to attract national attention, with reported offers from Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Georgia Tech, according to Rivals.

Chayse Brown, Lennard

Junior | Athlete

Brown helped Lennard extend its winning streak to five games with six receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 19-14 victory over Plant City.

His touchdown came on the game-winning pass from quarterback Antonio Balaguer, who finished with 278 passing yards and two scores.

Brown, who committed to Florida State in June, has 755 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through six games. MaxPreps lists him fifth among FHSAA players in receiving yards.e efforts that helped swing district games.

Errol Demontagnac III, Armwood

Senior | Defensive Lineman

Demontagnac turned in one of the area's most impressive defensive performances in Armwood's 56-0 shutout of Plant.

The Nebraska commit finished with 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, helping the Hawks dominate the line of scrimmage.

Demontagnac has become a key contributor for an Armwood defense that continues to position the Hawks among Florida's Open Division contenders.

His recruitment also included offers from Michigan, Florida State, Virginia, Illinois and South Florida.

Rylen Dutka, Steinbrenner

Junior | Quarterback

Dutka delivered a record-setting performance in Steinbrenner's 61-21 district victory over Strawberry Crest.

The Class of 2028 quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns, establishing school single-game records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also added a rushing score, accounting for six touchdowns in the victory.

Dutka holds reported college offers from South Florida, UAB, Rhode Island and East Tennessee State.

Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, Gaither

Freshman | Athlete

Ingram continued his impressive freshman season with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Gaither's 31-14 road victory over Largo.

He averaged nine yards per carry and enters Week 7 as Gaither's leading rusher, averaging 70 yards per game.

Ingram arrived at Gaither with 10 announced college offers before playing his first high school game, including SMU, Colorado State, FIU and Florida A&M.

80 Yard Touchdown 🚨



True Freshman Starting On Varsity

100+ Rushing Vs A Tough 3-1 Largo High Team @Andy_Villamarzo @polk_way pic.twitter.com/KKDLb9MMaB — Rudolph Blaze Ingram (@Blaze_813) September 26, 2026

Da'Zariyan Jenkins, Plant City

Senior | Defensive End

Although Plant City fell 19-14 to Lennard, Jenkins helped keep the Raiders within striking distance by recording two sacks.

Plant City's defense finished with six sacks against a Lennard team that entered the matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

Jenkins leads the Raiders with 7.5 sacks and has added eight quarterback hurries through five games, according to MaxPreps.

Ashton Miles, Pasco

Sophomore | Defensive Back

Miles made two of the biggest plays in Pasco's 31-0 shutout of Hudson, intercepting two passes and totaling 55 interception-return yards.

One of those takeaways resulted in a touchdown as the sophomore helped the Pirates win for the third time in four games.

Pasco improved to 3-3 with the victory after opening the season 0-2.

Lucas Ruan, Hillsborough

Senior | Quarterback

[NEED WEEK 6 OPPONENT, FINAL SCORE AND INDIVIDUAL GAME STATISTICS.]

Ruan enters Week 7 with 1,296 passing yards, the highest total among quarterbacks in Class 4A, District 9.

The Hillsborough senior has completed 77.8% of his passes while averaging 21 yards per completion, giving the Terriers one of the district's most productive passing attacks.

Connor Wills, Tampa Bay Tech

Senior | Outside Linebacker

Wills helped Tampa Bay Tech remain undefeated with another dominant defensive performance in a 41-0 district victory over Bloomingdale.

The senior recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as the Titans posted their third shutout of the season.

Wills leads Tampa Bay Tech with 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries through six games. The Titans enter Week 7 at 6-0, having allowed only 44 points all season.